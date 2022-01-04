How to make an easy, homemade and fluffy Roscón de Reyes: the recipe that doesn’t fail

Have you prepared your roscón de Reyes? The rosca de Reyes needs long rising times, but if you decide to prepare the typical Christmas sweet at the last minute or you do not have enough time to follow the traditional recipe, you do not have to miss out. a good homemade roscón.

In addition, this recipe is special for those of you who have never dared to knead a roscón, because in just over two hours you will get a brioche spongy and aromatic that will convince you that there is nothing like preparing it at home. Do you dare to check it out?





{“videoId”: “x84pr68”, “autoplay”: true, “title”: “THE EASIER AND FASTEST THREAD OF KINGS Instafood”}

We start by putting 350 g of flour in a large bowl, we make a hole in the center and in it we add the sugar, the yeast dissolved in the warm water, the rum, the milk, the orange zest, the orange blossom water and the butter. Mix lightly and add one of the eggs and the pinch of salt and knead. When all the ingredients have been joined, we put the dough on a floured surface and continue kneading until the dough is elastic and does not stick to the surfaceand. If necessary, we add flour little by little, although we should not let the dough get too dry, but rather sticky. We form a ball with the dough and we make a hole in the center. With care, we are stretching and enlarging it, shaping the roscón. We place it on a baking tray, in a warm place and let it rise for at least an hour. We preheat the oven to 200ºC. Read: Passion and perseverance, recipe for our legacy While we paint the roscón with the other beaten egg and decorate it with the candied fruit, the sliced ​​almonds and the granulated sugar. Finally, we bake the roscón between 15 and 20 minutes at 200º or until the surface is golden. Let it cool slightly before tasting it.

With what to accompany the easy roscón de Reyes

This recipe about how to make an easy roscon de Reyes It is delicious as soon as it is cooled, fresh from the oven, accompanied by a chocolate or any other drink such as coffee, tea or a glass of milk. Vary the top decoration to suit your personal tastes. If there is a piece left over, it is best to store it in an airtight container so that it does not dry out too much. It can also be frozen.

