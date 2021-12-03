Go to dispatch office

In order to have your Spanish passport, you will have to go to the corresponding issuing office closest to your home, which is usually a Police Station in most cases. You cannot go to it without having made a prior appointment by phone or Internet, that is why it is so important to ask for it in advance and go at the indicated time.

You will have to go in person, since there is no other way to obtain the passport. You will go with the corresponding documentation and paying the passport renewal or issuance fee.

Make an appointment

You can make an appointment comfortably via Internet, although if you wish you can also do it by calling 060 so that they assign you the first available one that suits you for the renewal or application of your passport. To do this, you must access this page. It may seem confusing to some people because the option is not visible at all. At the bottom of the page you will find a message that says continue. Later you can access with your data of the DNI, with electronic DNI or in the link that they indicate.

In the first case, you will have to cover a form with your data DNI or NIE. It asks you for the document number, issuing equipment, validity date, indicate the characters that appear on the page and send data. You will see a place and a date that you can confirm or change, and you must go to it at the indicated time. In the second case, you can access with electronic ID or electronic certificate. If you have more than one on your team, they will ask you who requests it, it is the most comfortable, but there are times when it does not work. If you have lost or stolen the document, you will probably have to access the second or third option. The latter is a form that requires various information such as your document number, full name, child of, date and place of birth, email and that you write the characters that appear on the page for security purposes (the captcha).

You choose the option you choose, after the identification you will have to select the province, choose the month, day and time. In the first place, it will ask you what operation you want to carry out, in which you will have to put a passport.

Then a Map and you must choose your community and corresponding province, which is the closest to your address. After selecting the province, the different places to go for procedures related to your passport will appear and you will press the one you want. That office is where you will have to go (it already indicates the address).

You will be able to see before the appointments available in every hour, information that is seen in real time. If you choose an hour, this pre-request is reserved for you for 10 minutes until you actually confirm it. When you request your time, you will be able to see the office, date and other information. Include your mobile and email and give confirm. You will receive the confirmation by email or SMS and you can print or download it if you wish.

What I need

In order to obtain your Spanish passport you will have to present yourself in a face-to-face in the office paying the rate or using payment electronically (so you will avoid having to carry exact money at the moment) and present your Valid ID and a photograph Recent DNI type in color of your face (32 x 26 mm, uniform smooth white background, from the front, without dark glasses or clothing that allows your identification). If that same day they issue or renew your ID, they will not ask you for another photograph. If you are going to renew or duplicate it, you will have to deliver the previous valid document.

It is important that you go to your appointment on time, with the exact amount of the fee in cash (or pay it online) and complying with all the security measures required at the time. The general rate is 30 euros. Large families that accredit it will not have to pay anything for it.

Cancel appointment

You may need cancel your appointment To request another on a date that suits you better, since direct change is not possible, or you simply cannot come on the indicated date, an unforeseen event has arisen or you no longer want to order or renew it.

In any case, if you want to cancel it, you will have to go to same link in which you have requested it, enter your data and where it says Appointment Management, you can consult it or cancel it. You will see the data and there is an option that says Cancel appointment. If you press it, you will no longer have it and someone else can ask for that time if they want.

In Spanish consular offices

You can make an appointment at the corresponding dispatch offices, but there will be some cases in which you will have no choice but to go to the Spanish consular offices to carry out this procedure. It is not the most common, in fact, you should do it in your country of origin, however, if you need to do it In them we tell you what are the requirements that you have to meet and how to request it through the Internet at the corresponding Spanish consular office to carry out the steps you have to carry out.

Requirements

If you enroll in the Registration of Spanish residents abroad In the Spanish consular offices you can request the issuance or renewal of your Spanish passport in certain cases, since it is advisable that it be processed at the place of residence. If you are a Spanish citizen transient abroad, you can do it by expiration, loss or theft, next expiration, deterioration or when there are no free pages.

In order to order it, you will have to present an original valid DNI, the one you want to replace or a literal birth certificate. If you do not have any of these documents, the consular office will speak with the central authorities to verify your identity and Spanish nationality and give you one that may be limited in duration to a validity of 3 months. People with disabilities or minors must have the express consent of whoever exercises parental authority or guardianship.

If you want return to the country, the consular office may issue a safe-conduct in case of urgency that will only be valid for you to return to it, but for nothing else.

How to do it

You can ask the online appointment for the renewal or application of the first passport at the corresponding consular office through the Internet. To do this, you will have to have registered in the Consulate’s Enrollment Registry (if you are not, you must do so) and go in person at the corresponding time. You have to bring the required documentation and pay the fees.

To request it, you will have to access the website of the corresponding consulate, go to consular services, the section of passport and other documentation and from there where you can order it online. A page will appear where to request it, to which you will have to give the corresponding option. Generally, a specific date will appear that you can accept, or change the day and then enter your data and confirm. You just have to follow the instructions indicated on the page and go on time.