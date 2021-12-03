Customizing your Word files is very easy by inserting watermark. Are provide plagiarism protection for your documentsIn addition, it identifies them as your property when customizing the watermark. Therefore, in this article we will show you what are the types of watermarks available in the Office Word tool and how you can insert a watermark to some pages of the document. We recommend that you continue reading the article.

What are the types of watermarks available in Office Word?

The Office Word program It is a widely used and practical work tool, with it you can carry out your tasks and personalize your documents by adding a watermark, either to identify the file and insert restrictions to it. We will tell you what are the types of watermark available in Office Word.

Default

The Office Word program contains default watermarks, that is, set and included in the system and available for you to use. These default watermarks are made up of only text and the most common ones offered by the program are: Confidential, Draft and Do not copy.

Personalize branding

But the Office Word program also allows you to create your own watermark by adding either text or an image. You just have to choose the option to Customize watermark. That way you can write the text you want to put in the watermark or the image preferred. You can put them on all the document’s sheets, that way they will identify and give a personal touch to your files or choose some document sheets.

How is the watermark inserted in the Word document?

Making your Word documents eye-catching and personalized by adding a watermark is very useful and interesting. They not only give it a unique appearance, but also protect them from possible plagiarism or copies that they make of it. That is why we show you how to insert the watermark in the Word document.

From the header

One of the ways to insert a watermark is through the header. You open a blank sheet of Word. In the toolbar you click Insert, you choose the Header option. Once there, press the Blank option. Subsequently, you must click on Design and images, when selecting the image, adjust its size and then click on Behind the text and touch anywhere on the screen and finish editing. From this same option in the header, you can modify the watermark.

If it is a text

For the text watermark, you open a sheet in Word, click on Design and select the Watermark option and on Customize watermark. There you can enter the text you want put the watermark, choose the color and press Apply. You can also select the layout of the text, if you want it to appear horizontally or diagonally. In addition, you can modify the type and size of the font. And if you want to remove it, you can remove the watermark in Word on a single page.

If it’s an image

A Word document is opened, once on the sheet, click on the Design tab, then click on Watermark. In the drop-down menu you choose the Custom Watermark option, there are two options and click on Image Watermark. Select the image that you have stored on your computer and click on Insert and Apply. You can adjust the image in the scaling and bleaching options.

Can I put an image mark only on some pages?

When you put a watermark and save the changes made in the Word document, it will be reflected automatically on all the sheets of the document. But you can also choose to insert an image watermark only on some pages. By putting a transparent background image behind the text in Word. To do this, you locate yourself in the document, specifically on the sheet where you want to put the watermark. There you click on Insert image, you choose the one of your preference that goes with the article.

Then, in the toolbar, click on Corrections and on image correction options and choose the Image Transparency option. You must move the bar until you have the desired transparency in the image. Later, in the Image Format bar, select the option to Adjust text and click on Behind the text. Now, to place on other pages, press Control C or press with the right click to copy the image and so you can paste in the sheets you want the watermark to appear.