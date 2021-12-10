In case you don’t know what collage is, this is a very old technique that consists of pasting different images on a canvas or paper. However, this can be applied to the photographic composition of several images, which may or may not belong to the same series. The result is a mixture of images that can be very spectacular.

There will be many users who spend days and days looking for third-party applications to edit their photos, in order to find the perfect software, without knowing that the solution is integrated in the gallery that is included in all mobile devices. And, although it is true that it will depend on the customization layer of each manufacturer, you may be lucky enough to have the necessary software with which you can unleash your imagination and make the perfect collage from a mobile .

Not only do we find different apps, both in the Play Store and in the App Store, but some smartphone firms have this standard function within their customization layer so that we do not have to resort to any type of third-party applications. In addition, we will explain the simplest way with which you can design all the collages you want from your phone, either Android or an iPhone .

Therefore, to find out if our Android phone has this functionality. We already warned you that an iPhone does not have this feature as standard. However, software layers such as Samsung’s One UI, Huawei EMUI or Xiaomi MIUI, are some of the brands that do offer us this software tool to make collages with our photos from the phone.

Then, what we will have to do next is to go directly to the gallery of our mobile device, click on the points and choose the option to Collage. Then, we must select the images that we want to merge. In addition, this tool will allow us to adjust different options so that each one that we create is totally different from the previous one. In the event that you cannot find this option, try selecting different images and wait to see if the Collage option appears.

Do it with Google Photos

However, not all Android mobiles, as is the case with iPhones, have their own software to create them. But don’t worry, because there are many Android devices that come standard with Google Photos. The app of the American company that serves as a Gallery. In the event that you do not have it downloaded, here are the two links, both for Google Play and App Store:

Once you have this option downloaded to your smartphone, it will be time to take action and teach yourself to create a collage with your phone photos. Of course, if you do not have Google services, you will have to go to another alternative to create photo collages from your mobile. When it is completely installed, you will have to enter the application and click on the Library option at the bottom of the phone screen.

After this, click on the Utilities button and enter the Collage option. At this point we must choose the images we want to include. However, the minimum number of photographs that we must select will be 2, while the maximum will be 9 images. When we choose them, we will have to click on Create.

When it is completely created, it will give us the option to Edit. So we can cut it, add filters, adjust the brightness or contrast, among the different options that Google Photos offers us normally when we go to editing an image. Then, to find this collage that we just made, we just have to go to the main menu of the app and we will find it both in the Photos section (it will have a stars icon as seen in the following image) and in the Library.

The best apps

We will not only have the option of Google Photos or our own software that comes in some of the customization layers of smartphone manufacturers, but we can also find the perfect app in one of the stores such as Google Play or App Store. Therefore, we bring you a series of applications with which making photo collage from your mobile will be easier than ever.

MOLDIV

This first app called Moldiv is totally free for Android and iPhone mobilesYes, it has integrated purchases within the application itself.

In addition, we are facing an option that does not have any difficulty, since each time a creation is made, we will be given the necessary steps. Once inside the application, we just have to select the Collage option and start creating them from the images we have on our mobile phone. The negative side of this app is that it will only let us select a maximum of 9 photos.

Pic Collage

This second application is also free, although it will have ads inside. As soon as we open the application we will have the Collage tool. Once we click on this option, it will let us choose if we want a free style or with frames. In addition, it will leave us up to 30 images to choose from to add them to the same collage. Also, we will have different designs that will make it even easier for us when designing them on our own, especially if we do not have much idea since it is the first time that we use a tool of this style.

Photo collage

This app, known as Photo Collage, has ads and purchases inside, but it is also compatible for free. However, it is only available for Android mobiles. A positive side of this software is that upon entering we will already have the Collage option at first glance, in addition to the fact that we can choose up to 20 images. It will even let us customize the final design with more than 20 styles. And not only this, but we can also customize them even more since it will let us also add drawings, stickers, etc.