Any lover of pastries in general, and of ensaimadas in particular, knows that there is no nowhere like Formentor in the capital to enjoy this apparently simple, typical Majorcan elaboration that, in reality, requires a lot of work and dedication if we want to achieve an outstanding result.

With Alberto Forteza Currently at the helm, this workshop has been brightening the lives of Madrid since 1956 based on this genius that reaches its fullness when it is juicy on the inside and crisp on the outside. Something that the two ensaimaderos with which we have had the opportunity to discover the secrets of a good ensaimada have insisted a lot.

Thanks to Kiko sierra, who has been making ensaimadas for a whopping 45 years in this workshop that is already a symbol of Madrid, and Jose Antonio Ruíz, which will soon take the witness of the first, we will be able to reveal the secrets of an artisan recipe that has remained intact since Cayetano Forteza and Josefa RamosAlberto’s parents embarked on this adventure called Formentor.

True to their origins

“In all these years nothing has changed, the only thing that now we use more eggs.” Kiko Sierra tells us, whom we ask to specify a little more: “At the beginning we had 10 eggs per liter and now 12”.

The rest of the recipe remains exactly the same as the first day who opened the first store in the Salamanca district, the same one that currently dispatches around 800 ensaimadas daily and in which they practically continue to use the same utensils as then. “We have been using the same wooden rolling pin all our lives, which we call it a stick, to stretch the dough, and the same arm mixer,” says Sierra.

There is no doubt that we are above all a master ensaimadero that few will be able to overshadow in the noble art of stretching and gathering the dough, two fundamental concepts in the elaboration of this bun. Although he also had someone to teach him the trade at the time: “I learned everything from Andrés Fillol, who came from Mallorca with Cayetano Forteza and he was the one who taught me everything I know ”.

And judging by the quality of the star product of the establishmentHave no doubt that this soon-to-retire man knows a lot. So much so that when he went to Mallorca for the first time he was not so surprised to see how its creators worked it: “I realized that here we stretch the dough even more, looking for it to be as flaky as possibleWe like to keep that detail that in other places they don’t take as much care ”.

A pity that Kiko, before saying goodbye, confessed that the generational change is going to be complicated. After telling us that it is taking them a lot to find pastry chefs who want to join, he tells us that “young people do not want to know anything about this type of work, they think they are very sacrificed.”

Yeah, but what’s the secret

Unfortunately for the reader, it seems that there is no secret as such. But José Antonio Ruíz, also a slaughterhouse hardened in a thousand battles, points out that “everything has to do with artisan workThanks to that, we manage to stretch the dough a lot and leave a very thin sheet, so that it is then tightly packed during collection ”.

This is how you get that crunchy on the outside that makes you never want to finish this product that in Formentor they make in 5 different sizes and with various types of filling: “Now we are taking out chocolate and marzipan, but the ensalmadas (salty version of the ensaimada) also have their audience, which can be, for example, boletus, blood sausage or cod brandade”.

The secret of all of them is, according to Ruíz, the ingredients they use. “When I started working here, the product they used caught my attention because everything is top qualityIt is not what you usually see out there ”. It refers to the eggs, which are brought from Galicia, the butter that comes from Toledo, a very strong flour and, of course, that top-quality Mallorcan sobrasada that allows them to make two versions of ensaimadas: “We make one in the one in which the product is crumbled and mixed with the butter, and another in which we simply place slices of sobrasada on top of the surface and thus the whole bun is impregnated during cooking ”. In both cases, the result is spectacular.

Leave for tomorrow what you have done today

This maximum ensaimadera consists of leaving for the next day the cooking of the doughs in which you have worked conscientiously the day before. And this is done like this because fermentation times they are what they are. “It has to be very slow, the fact that you leave it cold fermenting for 24 hours is essential to obtain that fluffiness”.

But, beware, it is not worth doing it in any way: “That one day rest must be at room temperature in a space where the air does not enter and in which from time to time we create some humidity so that the crust disappears and the doughs continue to ferment at their own pace ”.

Another curiosity that José Antonio shares with us and that also influences the flavor is the use of a kind of old dough: “We keep a piece of the day before to use it the next day, that allows us to use the least amount of yeast possible, as this could spoil the flavor of the ensaimada ”.

Refering to conservationAlthough the normal thing is that this does not interest anyone because they fly as soon as they arrive home, the masters of Formentor ensaimaderos tell us that, “as they do not carry preservatives of any kind, once cooked, they must be consumed within a maximum period of 1 day, although angel hair can last up to 3 or 4 days. ”

Do not try to do this at home

Or, if he decides to do it, let him know that José Antonio Ruíz already tried it with his daughter during confinement and thinks it was not worth it: “It is not the same, keep in mind that you do not have the mixer there and the butters you find in the supermarket have nothing to do with it with the Iberian that they bring us ”.

When he shows us the butter they use in Formentor, he clarifies: “This butter it stays like ointment and you can spread it much better in the dough ”. In addition, it is also absorbed much better, which has a significant influence on fluffiness and flavor.

If, even so, you feel like luck, know that “you have to have the oven ready at about 40 degrees with a little water inside to give it moisture.” And take note of these two recommendations that you should also take into account when making ensaimadas at home: “You will need a ample space to stretch well and, very importantly, to be able to assemble the butter you need to put it in the fridge first, so that it is cold, it is impossible to assemble it at room temperature at home ”.

I, of course, I think that for the price they have, it is not worth all the hustle and bustle, but everyone there. Of course, when you have a craving and you want them to give you everything done, follow the advice of Ruíz e try to avoid the battle pastries: “In industrial ensaimadas the fermentations are shorter, you play with the temperature and the stretch that a machine makes you will never be the same as the one we make with our own hands”. And, of course, they are not anywhere near as rich as the ones they make so lovingly in this house. Attest.

