It is increasingly necessary to have tools that allow us to communicate with others. Factors such as distance, time, among others force us to be away from our family and friends. A good choice to reduce these obstacles are video callsIf you still don’t know how to do them, keep reading until the end.

How many people can join a video call?

There are many applications that have among their functions the option of making video calls with other people. However, WhatsApp is one of the most preferred. The simplicity of its system makes this application one of the most popular.

For this reason, it is more common for people to use this network to keep in touch with their loved ones. One of the most used tools in the day are voice and text messages in this application. There are also those who choose use video calls to make communication more personal.

This function allows you to talk and see in real time with one or more people: No matter where you are in the world, as long as you have the application on a computer you can participate in this meeting.

Video calls can be made with a particular contact or with a group of people. The limit of participants is 8 membersThese can belong to an existing group or contacts that you are adding to the call.

How do I join a call that has already started?

There are different ways to participate in a video call, you can initiate it or you can be a guest. You can also be there from the beginning or you can join in the course. Your participation will depend on several factors.

If you are invited to a video call you will receive a notification and in the menu you will be able to find out who is the administrator and the other guests. You can decide if you want to ignore or join the call.

In this application you have the freedom to decide if you want to enter that meeting or not. If this call is being made from a group, you just have to touch the join me tab. If at the time the notification arrived you could not enter and you notice that there is a missed call, but that it is in progress, you also have the opportunity to enter it.

There are people who have their doubts about participating in a video call because they do not know the level of security of the same. They believe that they can be spied on and their privacy can be violated. If this is your case, remember that WhatsApp works with end-to-end encrypted messages and calls.

On the other hand, there is a group of people who do not dare to join these calls because they do not know the cost of video calls. The truth is If you are on a Wi-Fi network, you will not have any type of recharge to your account and if you have a data plan, it will deduct the megabytes used from the plan.

How do you start a group call from WhatsApp?

Before talking about the process to make a video call, it is good to clarify that if you have a blocked contact you cannot invite them he can’t even invite you to the call. The only way you can match is for someone else to join you.

In addition, the quality of the video call will depend on the internet connection that each participant has, that is, if everyone has a good connection, the call will flow correctly. On the other hand, this option is not available on phones with versions prior to Android 4.1, so you must have a phone with a more recent version to participate.

Now, if you are in the middle of a video call and one of the guests behaves inappropriately in your opinion, you cannot delete it. The only way that person leave the video call is of their own free will. What you can do is get out of it and the others will continue with the meeting.

Finally, if during the video call you need to turn off the camera so that the rest of the participants do not see something, you can rest assured, because the application allows you to turn off the camera and suspend the audio.

In its Web version

If you use a computer to perform different functions on WhatsApp and you want to take advantage of being in a video call, there is no problem, as long as you meet certain conditions.

WhatsApp can be used on a computer from its web version or as a downloaded application. In it you can use most of the functions of the mobile application and synchronize both computers so that the activity is recorded on the mobile and the computer.

To make a video call from a computer, you must first install some operating system packages, which include an emulator and software that works as an application on computers. After this, you can install your web version.

From the mobile device

If you have a mobile device and you want to make a video call, do not worry yourself thinking that it is something very complicated. If you are the one who has the initiative to call this meeting, you have to open a group chat, touch the camera icon and the first 7 people who respond will be able to enter it.

On the other hand, if you want to make the video call from the calls section of the application, you must touch the phone icon with the + symbol and add for a group call and search for the contacts you want to add.

If the video call you do not want to be from a created group but from contacts that you have in your agenda, you must enter an individual chat and touch the video call icon. After this begins, you can add to the contacts you want until you reach 8 participants.