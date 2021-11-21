Playback platforms allow users to create playlists to classify their preferred music by sections. One of the functions that Spotify designates, in addition to conventional playlists, is collaborative playlists. Where different users can add music to the same list as they wish, after having joined it.

What is the procedure to create a collaborative playlist on Spotify?

The Spotify platform allows different users to mix your music in one playlist, called a collaborative playlist. This list can be created from any device that has Spotify, be it a phone or a computer. Keep in mind that the users you add to your collaborative playlist will be able to make different changes.

From the mobile app

After you have entered the Spotify application on your device, you must go to the section identified as ‘Your library’. Once you are in this window, you must touch on the option ‘Playlist’ and followed by this, you will have to access a playlist. It can be a playlist that you have created or a new one that you want to create exclusively to make it collaborative.

When you are inside the playlist you have selected, tap on the three horizontal dots in the upper right corner of the screen. In the options menu that will be displayed, you must select the box called ‘do collaborative’. This will generate a link address that you can share with whom you want for your preferred platform.

With the web server

First you will have to log into your Spotify account, by accessing the official website of the player, from your favorite web browser. Once there, you must select a playlist you want make it collaborative, or create one exclusively for that purpose.

Now, on the screen of your playlist, you must locate the panel on the left and right click on the playlist that you want to share with other users. In the series of options that will open for you, you must click on the one that is identified as ‘Collaborative Playlist’.

In case the particular playlist you want to share is playing on the platform. You can then select the icon of the three horizontal dots, and click on the option ‘Collaborative Playlist’. In any of the options, a link address will be created that you must share with the people you want to integrate to your playlist.

What is the limit of people who can enter a collaborative Spotify playlist?

Once you have created the collaborative playlist, or have been invited to collaborate on one; you should know that there is no user limit for the playlist. Spotify is a platform with global reach, so there are millions of users who can enjoy public playlists and collaborative playlists.

Then, you can invite as many users as you want, and these in turn can invite new people to the playlist; without any specific limit.

What actions can the other members of the list take on Spotify?

Each new user who joins a collaborative playlist through the invitation link, you can manage the playlist as you prefer. That is, each user who has access to the playlist will be able to change the order of music playback, add new items and delete or mute the music that they do not want to listen to. As well as adding new members to the playlist.

How can I add new songs to my Spotify Collaborative Playlist?

To add a new item to a playlist, be it a song or an entire album, you must tap on the icon with the three dots next to them. You can also right-click on each one if you use a computer, and if you use a mobile device, you can touch and hold the item you want to add.

Now, in the list of options that will be displayed, you must select the box called ‘Add to playlist’; to be redirected to the playlists of which you are a part. There, you must select the collaborative list in which you want to add the new element and it will be added successfully.

On the other hand, keep in mind that you will not be able to add new songs to a collaborative playlist from your mobile device if you are not a Premium Spotify user, since this is one of the advantages offered by the paid service. Nevertheless, you can manage a playlist from the website the player smoothly.

How can I find a ready-made collaborative playlist?

By default, collaborative lists are private. That is, it is not possible to be part of it if you have not been invited by any of the members of the playlist.

From the app

Once you have received the invitation to a collaborative playlist from one of your friends; to enter it just tap on the link address that they have sent you. Of course, you must have the Spotify application installed on your phone, to automatically be redirected to your account and to the particular playlist.

In this way, you will become an administrator of the collaborative playlist, to add, delete and change the order of the song list. As well as you will have access to invitations for new members.

From the web server

If you want to be part of a collaborative playlist from your computer, you must have access to the invitation link that you received from your PC. So after you have logged into your account, you can click on the invitation link to be redirected to the playlist.

Immediately, you will become part of the playlist, where you can appear as a new administrator of it. To add or remove new elements, as well as to share the playlist to new users, if you wish.