If we can Google an application that allows us to create a bootable pendrive with an .ISO image, surely without taking too long we will find several alternatives that in a more or less simple way offer us this function, but as we know, the size of the pendrivers is not very large yet, so if we want to carry an operating system and also software or other information, we may not be able to.

The solution to this problem is to have a 1 TB or 2 TB external hard drive, create a partition that makes it bootable and in the other partition to host software, data, etc., But this situation is not as simple as it seems, since finding an application that allows us to make a bootable ISO on a partition of an external hard drive is not something simple, at least until today.

And is that thanks to Rufus, a free software, valid for practically any version of Windows and portable, we can create an external hard drive or a partition of a bootable external hard drive, in an extremely simple way and without any complications.

Creating a bootable external hard drive with Rufus

In order to achieve our goal, it is necessary to perform a little trick, and that is If we run Rufus and connect an external hard drive to our computer, we will realize that it does not detect it, so to activate the detection of hard drives it will be enough to press the key combination Alt + F and it will immediately show us the hard drives, as well as their partitions, so we can continue with the process in the same way as if it were a pendrive.

Thus, In my case, for example, I have a 2 TB external hard drive, and on it I have created a 10 GB partition to put a bootable operating system with recovery tools, etc., while on the other partition I can host software , data and other tools that I need in my day to day, thus achieving a much greater capacity than that offered by a pendrive and at a very low cost, since the price difference between an external hard disk and a pendrive is enormous, without forgetting that a pendrive does not it reaches even a quarter of the capacity of discs today.

