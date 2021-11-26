In Google Meet video meetings, you can calibrate things like the sound of other people’s microphones. they are also part of the meeting. Thanks to these types of adjustments, the sound of other people will not reach the microphone of the device from which you are making the call.

If you don’t want to have glitches with your video meetings on Google Meet, you just have to try to calibrate this kind of thing. Shortly, we will show how to adjust the sound of your meetings on Google Meet and how to fix the echo problem in video meetings. Also, we’ll take a look at a couple more things that relate to Google Meet sound.

What is the difference between the speaker and the microphone volume?

There are very obvious differences between the speaker and the microphone. The microphone is a part of the device that is responsible for take all the organic sound or acoustic that sounds around, to immediately turn it into digital or electric sound. On the other hand, the speaker is responsible for expelling that electronic sound that the microphone has previously collected.

The difference in volume between the speaker and the microphone is very noticeable, since the microphone does not eject sound. Because of this kind of thing is that the Google Meet platform allows you to disable the microphone of your device.

What do the different light indicators mean during a video call?

The red light indicators on the microphone during a call on Google Meet they mean only one thing, which is that the micro is active at that moment. The same goes for the camera indicator. When this icon is red, it means that you are showing the content of your device’s camera.

In the Microsoft Teams platform These indicators also pop out and can be seen with the naked eye so they can be easily turned off. Like Google Meet, in Microsoft Teams you can also deactivate the microphone even on your computer.

How do I access the internal settings of Google Meet from my computer?

From computers you can also see the different google meet settings. If you have a computer, it would be very helpful if you also learn how to use Google Meet from there. Now, pay attention to how to access these settings:

Start your computer

Enter the Google Meet website.

Log in.

Connect to a call , if not make one yourself.

, if not make one yourself. On that call, look for the ‘More’ option to left click on it.

Then click on ‘Setting‘and from there you can adjust details of the micro of your computer.

How to access the sound control panel on Windows 10 computers?

Another way to adjust your microphone data is from the control panel. In the control panel you can do many things regarding the computer operation. However, pay attention to how to access these settings:

Start your computer.

Go to the Windows desktop.

Press the ‘key Windows ‘.

‘. From the start menu, open the ‘Control Panel’.

Inside the panel, left click on the section ‘ Hardware / Sound ‘.

‘. Then click on ‘Sound’.

Immediately, a window will open with all the sound details. If you want, you can select the audio device to see its properties.

How to correct the echo problem heard during calls?

The echo occurs in calls due to the background noise that occurs in the place where you are. The only thing you can do in these cases is raise the quality of the microphone and cancel the ‘Enhancements’:

Enter the control panel.

Locate yourself in the section ‘ Hardware / Sound ‘.

‘. Then select the ‘Sound’ sub-section.

In the window that will appear, click where it says’ Engrave ‘.

‘. Go to the microphone properties.

Position yourself on ‘Improvements’.

Check the box ‘ Turn off all effects for sound ‘.

‘. Then, go to ‘Advanced options’ and increase the quality of the microphone.

To finish, click on ‘Save’.

This is what to do on computers. In the case of mobile phones, you would have to use another microphone other than that of the device, the best option would be to use the microphone of a headset.

How do I activate noise cancellation for my meetings on Meet?

Within Google Meet you can cancel the noise so that only your voice and other sounds are heard in the call. To do this you must:

Open Google Meet.

Go to the ‘ Extra options ‘.

‘. Then go to ‘Settings’.

Go to ‘Audio’.

Inside ‘Audio’ click on ‘Noise Cancellation‘and the function will be activated.

How can I detect if my microphone is closed or open during a meeting?

To know if your mic is active during a Google Meet callYou just have to check what color it is. If it has a deep red color it is because it is active, but if its color is ‘Gray’ it means that it is not active. It should be noted that from Google Meet, there is a way to schedule meetings.

From which devices can I change the audio settings on Google Meet?

The audio configuration can be modified from at least three types of devices, these three devices will be mentioned below:

From Android devices

From phones with Android operating system you can modify Google Meet settings accessing the account from the app or from the web.

For Windows and Mac computers

With Mac or Windows computers, there are two ways to modify this data. Such a thing is from the web or even from the computer program.

On iPhone or iPad

With devices that have iOS system provided by Apple, these data are modified from the app or if not from the iPhone application.