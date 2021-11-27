Although the ability to perform a deep squat is innate in most human beings, over the years, the increasingly sedentary lifestyle, and yes, the changes in our morphology as we grow, are causing that ability to be lost. to the extreme of not being able to perform this movement without lifting our heels off the ground or without rounding our spine.

In this article We discuss the three main factors that can explain why this happens when squatting.

Pay attention to the mobility of your hip

When dealing with a lack of hip mobility we have two main tools: mobility work and foam rolling.

Mobility work is recommended for anyone, but especially for those who by nature have special anatomical dispositions in their hips. One of the most recurrent problems is the length of the femur and how it articulates at the hip. The head of the femur can be articulated with different degrees of inclination, which facilitates or hinders mobility in this joint.

In addition, to improve mobility sharply and on time, for training for example, we can use resistance bands to serve as joint distraction. It is about causing the head of the femur to move backwards thanks to the band while we try to move in the opposite direction.

Finally, and without being exclusive, we can use the foam roller as an inhibitory tool to reduce the sensation of rigidity in specific muscles.

Do not neglect the dorsiflexion of your ankle

Ankle dorsiflexion is the movement of the ankle performed in the sagittal plane that reduces the angle between the foot and the leg.. In other words, bring the toes towards the tibia. Poor mobility in this joint is related to different dysfunctions or injuries such as ruptured anterior cruciate ligament, patellar tendinopathies or plantar fasciitis, not to mention the inability to efficiently perform basic human movements such as the squat.

As we have recommended in the case of the hip, one of the easiest and most accessible ways to improve joint movement restrictions is through mobilizations with an elastic band. It’s about creating a force vector with the band as a distraction while trying to move the joint in the opposite direction.

In the case of the ankle, we must place the band on top of the talus bone so that it pulls it back and down, in such a way that we facilitate the sliding of the rest of the bones of the joint.

Make sure to work your core strength to hold the bar well on your shoulders

One of the typical errors and shortcomings is the lack of strength in the muscles of our core and even spinal erectors that are responsible for keeping the spine upright when the bar rests on our shoulders.

If these muscles do not do their job well, the spine tends to flex and hunch. What is known colloquially as a tortoise shell.

This technical failure can occur both in the eccentric and concentric phases, but especially in the latter, that is, during the ascent. It consists of a generalized spinal flexion during movement that gives a tortoise-like appearance. From outside it feels like the upper back is collapsing under the weight of the bar regardless of whether the legs are strong enough to finish the movement.

A good way to work on this is by practicing bracing or specific breathing. This technique will help us increase our intra-abdominal pressure and make us more compact during movement.

Images | iStock

Videos | Tom Merrick, The Ready State, Robert Tejero, Ariel Couceiro González