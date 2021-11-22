Today it is very common for us to use our computers to perform many tasks on a day-to-day basis, whether we work remotely or in an office or that we have to attend class online. In most cases, every computer has the Windows 10 system, since it is very easy to work with.

This system is one of the best and most complete in the world and one of the most used by people. Among its many configurations is to create several users in case the same computer be used by various people and you can put password on them. But then, we will show you how you can remove this security system so that your user access is faster.

In what ways can the equipment be configured to enter without a password?

There are several ways to set up your computer with Windows 10 system so that you do not have to enter the password to enter your desktop. So we are going to show you how you can achieve it.

Login without password

The elimination of the password will have to be done from the control panel of our computer. East You will find it from the Windows menu which is in the lower left corner. This will have a search engine in which you will write ‘Control Panel’ then you will enter and go to user accounts. On the left side of the screen there will be a side panel where you will click on ‘Manage user account’.

Here you will see all the accounts that are on your computer and those that have a password. You will go to your account and there will be the option that says password and you will enter there. Now you can click on remove the password. After you do you will have to write the password current and then click on accept and the login with the password will be deleted.

Direct launch to desktop

Direct login only works when you have a single account added on your computer. If you have several, the direct start will not be possible, so if you want it to be like that you have to delete other user accounts of the computer.

How to remove Windows password from CMD?

For you to be able to deactivate the login with password on your computer, you first have to be at your computer’s desktop. There you will press the commands Windows + R. Here a small window will appear in which you are going to write (netplwiz) and after you do this you will hit the accept button.

Now a new window will appear called ‘User Accounts’. In it there will be several options, but we will focus on the first one that has a grid with a message that says that users have to type name and password to enter your session. You will click on this box so that the password option is disabled, then you will have to click on the accept button.

When you do, another small window will appear in which you will have to confirm that you want to deactivate this option and you will do so by typing your username and dialing the login password twice. When you have already written it well you can click on accept and the changes will be saved and the Windows password will be removed.

What to do if the password is not remembered?

If you have forgotten the login password on your Windows 10 computer, you will have to use these two methods to be able to enter your computer. Here we will leave you 2 solutions which you can think between which is the best to follow.

Reset with a disk or USB

Normally, when we make our user and we decided to put a password on it, there is an option to save a password file to a memory stick or USB. This memory, together with your password, helps the security of your user, since if at any time you forget your login password, you can use the USB to enter your computer and use it in the usual way.

Reinstall Windows

Another thing you can consider doing if you’ve tried many times and haven’t remembered your password is redo Windows 10 operating system on your computer. If the system was freshly made and you did not have important files stored there or you had a backup, you can do it without any problem, since you have a backup of all your files and documents.