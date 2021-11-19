Advances in technology have changed the way we communicate and also the way we purchase products. With the expansion of the Internet, it’s easy visit a virtual store from the comfort of your home and make purchases. There are different virtual stores, but in this article we will focus on AliExpress. You will see how you can log in from your mobile and PC and how to regain your access to your AliExpress account. So keep reading.

What should I do if I want to log into my AliExpress account?

On the web you can find many commerce stores, among them is AliExpress, which is a commerce store, from where you can make your purchases online safely. But if you want to enter your AliExpress account first you must register and create an account, where you provide all your necessary data to make purchases and you can receive the product without problems.

This is a fundamental requirement to be able to enjoy all the offers and product variety offered by the AliExpress virtual store. In this virtual store you can make your purchases from the comfort of your home. To register you can use your email, or you can also do it using Google services and your Facebook page.

How can I log into any device to enter AliExpress?

If you already have an account registered in AliExpress, you can start using your online store and make your purchases. And an interesting aspect is that you can log in from any device to enter AliExpress. Next, we show you how to do it from your mobile and your PC.

Learn to log in from your mobile

You can log in to AliExpress by entering the web from your mobile, but the easiest way to log in is downloading the AliExpress app For mobile. For it, you open the application, enter the drop-down menu, and click on Identify yourself, then you choose a method to access.

Login to AliExpress from your PC

From your PC it is not necessary to download an application. You just have to enter the official AliExpress address from your preferred browser. Then you go to My account and click on the Identify yourself option. You write all the information they ask for, including your username and password and click on Login.

What is my AliExpress ID?

The ID constitutes a unique identification of a user on the web. Therefore, the ID in AliExpress allows members of the AliExpress business to identify you and efficiently manage your requirements as a customer and user. This ID is generated when you create an account on AliExpress. You can easily see this ID by entering the Menu and clicking on the Account option, you will be able to know what your ID is that identifies you as a member of AliExpress.

How do I regain access to my AliExpress account if I lost my password?

If you forgot or misplaced your password, you can regain access to your account. Follow the instructions below and you will see how easy it is. First, enter AliExpress page and login window Click on the option Forgot your password? A window will open where you must load the information in the fields that require you. In the user ID option, you must enter your email with which you registered on AliExpress. After verifying your email, click on Send.

A code that you must copy and paste on the AliExpress page to verify your identity. Once you have entered the code, a new window will open on the page where you can enter a new password so that you can recover the access and password of your AliExpress account.

What if I want to send a message to the AliExpress page?

On the AliExpress page you will find a channel that is made available to users and members so that you can establish contact with suppliers and sellers. If you want to send a message, you can do it after seeing the publication of the selected product, just below the option to Contact seller appears, you proceed to capture your message and it will be delivered directly.

You can also send a message from the application by clicking on the envelope icon, press there and you can contact the seller. And another alternative is by ordering, this being the most efficient way because the seller will be able to know about which particular product you want to obtain information.