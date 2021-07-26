Nowadays Facebook is one of the most used applications worldwide. This means that we can find most of our acquaintances in this social network due to its popularity.

This application allows us to communicate with our Facebook friends without having to log into said social network. That is why this time we will clarify your doubts and we will also tell you how you can log in to Facebook Messenger from the PC and from a mobile (Android or iPhone).

What services does the Messenger application offer?

Facebook Messenger offers instant messaging which allows you have direct contact with your friends and family through a chat that you can access from different devices. It not only gives you the possibility to chat, but also to call, form groups, exchange images, stickers, customize the chat to your liking, and many more options.

A great advantage that Facebook Messenger offers is that you can access the app without opening Facebook. That is, this application works independently when you download it, either because you install it on a device or simply because you access it from the browser.

What do I need to do to securely log into my devices?

To be able to log in in the safest way, you need to take into consideration certain aspects if you do not want to have to go through the hard time of trying to recover your account after it has been stolen. One of them is that you should change your password frequently, as that will make it much more difficult for anyone to spy on your conversations or hack you.

If you open your Facebook Messenger account from different devices that you do not trust, don’t save your password in them. Also, every time you finish using those devices, remember to log out.

If you want to know what are the procedures to access your accountYou must bear in mind that they may vary depending on whether you want to enter from the web server or from the mobile application.

From the web server

To be able to enter from the browser you must write in the Google search engine “Facebook Messenger”. Once on the website you must enter your email or phone number in the first field. In the second field you must enter your password and then click on the button “log in”.

From the mobile app

If what you need is to access Messenger from your mobile; the first thing you should do is download the app on the device in which you want to use it, you can easily do it from Android or iOS by searching for the app in the phone’s application store.

The next step is log in by entering your email or phone number, followed by the password. However, if you have the Facebook application downloaded on the same device with your account open, you will see an option to automatically log into Messenger.

When you create a Facebook account, you need to access Messenger to be able to chat with your friends. However, if you don’t want a Facebook account, but you do want a Messenger account, there will be no problem. Messenger is a somewhat independent application from Facebook to a certain extent when it comes to registering, therefore, you may be able to create an account in the app without having a Facebook account.

To enter Messenger without using your Facebook account only you must register using your phone number. Even if for any reason you closed or deactivated your Facebook account, nothing happens, because you can continue using Messenger thanks to linking the account with your phone number.