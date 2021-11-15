On a daily basis, many people decide to use Instagram. This is thanks to its large number of photo editing tools and videos quickly and easily and also to post some photos or videos of the best moments of your day.

If you are one of those people who are very concerned about their privacy on social networks, you may be looking for how to close your Instagram session on your phone or computer. On this occasion we will teach you how to perform this action and excuse me close all Instagram sessions that you have open on other phones.

Why is it important to close your Instagram session?

The fact of closing your session of any account that you belong to is for reasons of the security of your data because when closing the account it restricts access to it until you re-enter the username and password. This is more than everything the best choice when you use a device shared with another person and you do not want this individual to see any of your personal data.

How can you log out of Instagram on an iPhone?

If you are thinking of logging out of your Instagram to safeguard your data more securely from your iPhone or iPad phone you will now see two ways to do it from these devices.

From your Instagram application

This is a very simple thing to do. You will open the Instagram application and you will touch on the profile photo that is on the right side of the screen, specifically in the bottom corner. Being here you will press on the three horizontal lines that are also on the right side but at the top. In what is open drop-down menu you will touch on ‘Settings’.

When you are in configuration you will slide the screen to the bottom and click on ‘Close the session’. After you tap on there, an announcement window will appear asking if you want remember the access information to your account and you will decide whether to accept or not after you do this, the Instagram session will close.

From your cell phone settings

From the configuration of your phone you can find the instagram app and factory reset it as if you finished installing it. So when you open it again you will have to log in with your data again.

What options do you have when you log out of Instagram?

The moment you decide to close your Instagram session, two options will appear to choose from when you want log in again and enjoy the content that this application offers you. Here we will show you what these two options are for.

Log out remembering your data

When you log out, an ad will appear asking if want remember your login details. This is so that when you go to enter your account again, you just click on a button and your login information will be automatically added.

Make Instagram forget your information

In case when you log out you choose not to remember your data, every time you log in again to Instagram you will have to enter the password and the username. This helps your account have more privacy and that not anyone can access it, only those who know username and password.

How can you log out of other devices?

In case you have opened your Instagram session on other devices and you have not closed it, the application allows you to close these open sessions on other devices. Here you will see how to do it.

From the web browser

In order for you to close all open sessions from your computer, you are going to start your session on Instagram Web. Then you will click on your profile photo, in this tab that was opened you will select the settings option and in that new menu you will click on change password. Now you will proceed to change the password and save it. The moment you change it you the option of delete or close sessions in other devices like this, this process will already be completed.

Sign out of an Android device

On the other hand, if you are going to close all the open sessions of your Instagram from the mobile application, you will touch on the profile photo that is in the lower part of the screen and you will touch on the three horizontal lines that are on the right side. Also there in that drop-down you are going to click on settings, you will click on close all accounts and thus you will close all sessions on other devices and computers.