The Xiaomi Mi Smart Band has become one of the most popular smart bracelets on the market, and it is not at all strange to see different people carrying this little gadget on their wrist that gives us very interesting information about our health, be it the counting of steps and calories and even other functions such as controlling the multimedia playback of our phone.

In this latest version we see how Xiaomi has added a function that will help us prevent other people from accessing it in case of theft or loss, something that will give us a plus of security in the use of our Smart Band. In this post we show you how you can configure it easily from your application.

How to activate the code lock of the Xiaomi Mi Smart Band 6

Something we love about this feature is that it is not intrusive at all on a day-to-day basis, since It is only activated when the bracelet detects that we have removed it, so it will not be a constant impediment to access it when we use it in our day to day.

In order to activate and configure it, We just have to follow these simple steps:





Access the settings section of the Mi Smart Band 6 through the Mi Fit application on your phone

Select the option “Bracelet settings”

Click on “Bracelet block”

Select the “Password” section to be able to add one

Write the password you want and click on “Save”

Once the function is configured, the bracelet will automatically recognize when we take it off and, in the case of wanting to access to interact with it, We will have to type the numeric password that we have previously configured from the application.