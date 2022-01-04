It may be that on occasion we have needed to know the license of the copy of Windows that is installed on your computer. Something that can especially occur when the computer we buy comes with Windows pre-installed and we do not have a box or a physical document that shows us the license. Nevertheless, it is very easy to know it with two tools that are included in the operating system.

In this article we are going to teach you How can you locate and know the license that corresponds to the copy of Windows which is installed on your computer or tablet. A process that only requires following a few simple steps. And it is that obtaining our Windows license will allow us to obtain a backup copy if necessary.

Windows license always at hand

Without having to use third-party applicationsTo find out the license of our copy of Windows we are only going to have to use the “PowerShell” or “Command Prompt” tool that is already included in the operating system.

The first thing we will need is to access the Windows tool “PowerShell” or the “Command Prompt” and for this the easiest way is to locate it using the search box in the lower left area of ​​the “Taskbar”.

Windows 10 Licensing in PowerShell

Windows 10 Licensing Command Prompt

Both tools we offer access to the Windows command console. And for this tutorial we will see how both “PowerShell” and “Command Prompt” can be used, although as we say, both are essentially the same.

Once inside any of them, you have to write the following command and watch out, it’s long (61 characters with spaces), so we recommend that you make copy paste to avoid skipping any letter and that it does not work. The specific instruction is wmic path softwarelicensingservice get OA3xOriginalProductKey.

wmic path softwarelicensingservice get OA3xOriginalProductKey

What this order does is ask our PC to show the Windows license key on our computer directly from the command console. The result is immediate and when we enter this command we will see how the key of our version of Windows is shown on the screen. It is a row of numbers made up of 25 digits separated by hyphens.

But what do we need the Windows license for? It can be useful in the case of wanting to reinstall Windows on our computer if we want to perform a clean installation, especially when we have changed the hard drive on our computer and thus be able to activate the copy of Windows 10, but also if we are going to change some identifying components of the computer.

Activating your copy of Windows 10 It will mean that we do not have to be seeing the continuous messages on the screen warning us to activate our Windows and above all that we have full access to all the options to customize the system. And once we know the license, it is important to copy the key somewhere safe.