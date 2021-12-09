“If I had asked my clients what they wanted, they would have told me a faster horse”. This phrase is attributed to Henry Ford, founder of the car company, however, there is no evidence that he said this. The truth is that the phrase sums up a common mistake: believing that asking users what they want will tell you how to innovate or launch a new product on the market.

Tim Morey, Global Managing Director for frog, part of Capgemini Invent, explains that user research – also known as UX Research – is not about finding what people want, but about how they do things, how they solve their problems and with what tools, as well as understanding which tasks or processes cost them more work.

The mission of imagining disruptive products and services is on the side of those of us who are dedicated to innovation, design or strategic consulting, and what users can tell us will serve as meaningful information that we can use to create innovative products, experiences and services.

How to get beyond the horse faster

In this sense, Tim assures that if Ford’s false phrase were based on a real fact, the responses of his clients would have put his team in a big bind, so how could they deliver a “faster horse”?

If Ford had had a human-centered designer on its team, it would likely have asked more questions, for example: would you prefer a sturdier horse or a longer one that carries more people? What speed would be ideal? Or Something similar.

Digging beyond the “I want a faster horse” answer, perhaps would have enabled Ford’s auto manufacturing team to come up with insights that they could have applied later, in creating more dynamic cars in those early days of motorsport.

Today’s designers know the importance of having customer input, but keep in mind what Tim says: “A product capable of changing a market only takes off if it really solves some unmet need of the people who are going to use it, and that implies a learning curve that is worthwhile for the customer”. Otherwise we run the risk of designing products or services destined for failure.

People-centered design does not mean literally giving your customers what they want, but rather ensuring that what you deliver improves their life. To achieve this there is no better way than to rely on user research.

