The annual compilation that Spotify offers to all its users is ready: Wrapped 2021 awaits you to discover your favorite music of the year, how long have you been playing Spotify songs or what are your favorite groups and genres. We tell you how to access that Spotify Wrapped 2021.

How has 2021 been with you? Perhaps you treasure more bad moments than good, melancholy may overcome you every time you try to remember those moments lived in company or alone. All that collection of memories is sure to combine with a musical list of songs that became essential for you. And, since you may have heard them on Spotify, it was time to discover the sounds that walked with you in 2021.

Spotify Wrapped 2021: Listening History, Lists and Data

Spotify Wrapped 2021 on iPhone

Spotify Wrapped is a personal compilation that automatically prepares the platform for each of its users. In said compilation the most listened to songs are recovered and different lists are made with the artists and genres preferred by each person, also includes tops by countries and trends. Also, Spotify repeats this year with a custom Story.

This year’s Custom Story guides you through all the music you listened to in 2021 on Spotify. As varied as your playlists are you will have a collection of favorite themes, those capable of making you smile even on the grayest day. And with the History of Spotify Wrapped 2021 you will not only verify your little musical heart, it also allows you to discover other data that you did not know.

The genres that you have listened to the most, how many minutes did you dedicate to Spotify and your most played artists, what was your classification by groups and genres, what color is your musical aura and even what artists would fill the soundtrack of your life if it were a movie. This Spotify Wrapped 2021 Story is so well done that it is sure to give you more than a chill.

Spotify Wrapped 2021 on Android

The annual compilation should already appear in your Spotify application, whether you use an iPhone or an Android device (or iPad, the web browser …). If Spotify Wrapped 2021 It still does not appear in the test app by performing the following steps:

Go to this link from your mobile.

The Spotify application will open with the Wrapped 2021.

Play the story with your best moments by clicking on the image marked with a “What have you been listening to in 2021?“.

Spotify Wrapped 2021 features the Custom Story, with a hit list tailored to you, includes the different classifications by country and also by style of music. You already have your compilation available, at least if you have an account Premium.

