Communications today depend a lot on the most used messaging applications of the moment. One of the most recognized worldwide is WhatsApp. This integrated a function several years ago through which you can add several people in the same chat, this is called group chat.

If you’ve been added to one of these groups and don’t want to be a member of it, you may want to know how to get out. So this time we are going to show you how you can do this and how to delete this chat so that it does not take up space in your phone storage.

What is the way to leave a WhatsApp group?

If you are just one of the members of a WhatsApp group and this has become very annoying due to the large number of messages that are received in it, you can leave this public group. To do this you have to open the WhatsApp app.

In the list of chats you will have to locate this group from which you want to leave and when you have it you will leave it pressed. Then you will click on the three points on the right side and touch the option that says leave the group. Then you will confirm the action you are taking, so you will already be out of this group.

What happens when you leave a WhatsApp group twice in a row?

When you leave a group chat more than twice on your WhatsApp there are certain rules by which this application is governed, and that is that at least 24 hours must pass so that the administrator of this group can add you again. Something that should be noted is that the more times you leave a group and they come back and want to add you again, the administrator will have to have waited more days.

How to avoid being added to groups from the account settings?

This was a function that many people had been waiting for in WhatsApp, which is to choose which contact can or cannot add you to a group. Although many times in these groups we have fun, there comes a point where it bothers and we don’t want to be added again to one of these WhatsApp groups.

Privacy and Groups

In order for you to activate it, you must go to the privacy settings of WhatsApp. This is found by pressing the three points that are in WhatsApp home screen. When you enter the settings, you will go to account and then you will touch on privacy. Now scroll down the screen to a statement that says groups and you will touch on that.

Here you will be able to choose who can add you to the group, press ‘Not in my contacts except’. Here will be the list of all your WhatsApp contacts, you can select each of those who will not be able to add you to any group.

How do you delete a group from WhatsApp?

There is one thing that you should keep in mind and that is that it is very different to be a member of a WhatsApp group than to be its administrator, since the administrator is who takes care of add and remove users that remain this group.

If you want to delete a group that you have created and that it ceases to exist completely, you must do this. You have to enter the WhatsApp application and then go to this group. There you will go to the information of this same, this you will do by clicking on the name of the group.

You are going to locate where all the participants are, you will mark the members of this group that you want to eliminate. Then you go to click on delete and you will confirm this process that you just carried out by giving Ok.

Now that you have eliminated each of the participants, you will proceed to leave the group. For this you are going to leave the chat and you will leave it pressed, then you will click on the three points that are on the right side of the screen and you will click on ‘Exit the group’ and then you will tap ‘Ok’. A) Yes the group will be eliminated and without members.

Now for you to erase each of the traces of this group you are going to press and hold the group again and click on ‘Delete group’. In this way all files such as stickers, voice notes, videos and images that were located within that group will be deleted.