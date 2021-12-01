Spotify returns, as every year, to offer us a summary of everything we have heard on the platform in 2021. In this way, users can know, through very colorful and visual cards, which have been the artists who have listened the most, or the musical genre to which they have given the most this year, among many other interesting data.

This summary is usually highly demanded by users, and when Spotify enables it, social networks are flooded with the information offered by the platform. Below these lines you can find out how to access this summary.

How to access Spotify Wrapped 2021





The company offers us several ways to access this content. The first is this link And is that we can consult this summary whenever we want through any device.

From the platform They will notify us both by e-mail, and by the application itself through a notification. In case we are on Spotify, it will be enough to go to the section ‘What have you been listening to in 2021’, something that will appear in the start menu of the platform itself.

A summary of everything we’ve heard on Spotify





The system will take into account everything we have heard through our profile. This includes the content listened to through any platform with which we have accessed Spotify from our account.

Spotify Wrapped offers us information such as the number of known artists this year, the genres that we have listened to the most in 2021, or the songs that we have played the most through our Spotify account. In addition, it also takes into account the podcasts that we have listened to on the platform, a format that is becoming more and more popular.

This annual summary is becoming more and more elaborate, and we can find very curious data such as knowing if we have heard a popular song before it reached 50,000 views or the total number of minutes played on the platform.

The visual section is also very successful, and they are figures that we will surely see in many Instagram stories or on Twitter. At the end of all this information, we will find a button to share our year on Spotify on networks. If we decide to do it on Instagram, the platform will generate several formats to share with our followers. We can choose the one we like the most.

