Most social networks have a function that allows you to follow other people or be followed by them, in this case Instagram is no exception. For some, having a high number of followers can be a way to increase their self-esteem or their earnings, so it seems to them It is necessary to know who has stopped following them. In this article we will talk about some interesting aspects of the subject.

What is the easiest method to see who unfollowed you on Instagram?

Social networks like Instagram have become a means of communication that gives you the possibility to express your thoughts and promote your products, to the point that some measure your success or ability to influence others by the number of people who follow them. Therefore, when they perceive that they are losing followers, they need to know the reasons to be able to take action on it.

Some have even considered buying followers in order to maintain or increase their numbers. This practice can be detrimental to your image, since it reduces your credibility and does not generate the flow of productive comments that you need to be taken into account by reputable companies.

Rather, you should examine whether the content of your posts is of quality and of interest to the target audience. For this you can use several methods that have been helpful to others, but first you must learn the ways to know if someone has stopped following you.

Go to the person’s profile

Instagram does not have an official section that tells you how many and which friends have stopped following you. Nevertheless, gives you manual options to get this information. To find out if someone is your friend from their profile, you can find out in two ways. The first is verifying that the follow tab also appears, this means that that person is already on your list

Search your name in their followers

The second manual way to know if someone has stopped following you is to locate the user’s account in your search engine, and if that person has their profile open, you can search the section by following. There will be the directory of people that follows, you just have to look for your name, and if you cannot find it, it is because it is no longer part of the people who follow you.

Applications to see who has stopped following you on Instagram

Currently, there are several applications that help you to count the unsubscriptions of your followers and provide you with their name. However, it is good that you know before downloading one of these applications, the dangers that this can cause you.

If you want to link one of these applications to Instagram you must provide your login details and permission to access your account, this makes you vulnerable to them because they can steal your information. Therefore, when you stop using it or notice something strange you must change your password.

On the other hand, the indiscriminate use of some functions that these applications have can cause the suspension or definitive closure of your account. Also, most offer you a short time of free service, but after you must pay a fee to enjoy it.

Follow Meter

It is a free service application that can be used by both Android and iOS; With it you can find out which people decided to stop following you. To use it, you just have to download it on your mobile and log in with Instagram.

In her you will be able to count the data of your list of followed and followers for these to be compared. With that information you can know the number of unsubscribes and the type of audience to which you are no longer relevant. With this information you can consider other strategies to boost your career.

How to see the number of people who stop following me per month on Instagram?

As we explained previously, Instagram does not have an official section that tells you those numbers. However, if you want to keep a comparative record, you can go to your profile, write down the number of people who follow you along with their names and each month check if they are still there. Although it is true that it is somewhat tedious, it is the safest option. Otherwise, you can use an external application.