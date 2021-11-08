Instagram is one of the most popular social networks in the world, with more than one billion active users in it. The social network has a series of rules of use and behavior that users are asked to do. Although this is not always true, either voluntarily or involuntarily, but it can cause your account to be blocked. This can happen because someone reports you, so you want to know who reports me on Instagram.

It is common for many users to search know who reports me on Instagram. Know who is the person who has reported our account or a publication that we have uploaded to the social network. Especially if we believe that the suspension or blocking of our account is something unjustified.

Instagram has a series of fairly clear and strict rules in terms of permitted content, as well as the attitude or actions of the users. So when a user is suspected or considered to have violated these rules, the social network tends to act harshly. It is not uncommon, therefore, that if these rules have been violated, the user’s account has been blocked or suspended. In the case of a specific publication, the social network can remove it, for example, if it goes against the content rules.

We may have uploaded something that was not really allowed on the social network or that our behavior is not appropriate. The consequence of this is that your account has been blocked or suspended, because someone has reported you. Therefore, you may want to know who reports to me on Instagram. There are a number of ways you can learn more about this matter.

Suspension or blocking of your account

Many of you may have suffered from this problem: Instagram has temporarily blocked or suspended your account. The social network informs you if your account has been suspended, either because something has been uploaded to the account that was not allowed (violent content or nudity, for example) or someone has reported the entire account, due to behavior or contents in general in said account. In any case, the consequence is that it is possible for you to access your account on the social network due to this blocking or suspension.

The social network informs you about the reasons why your account has been blocked or suspended. They will tell you if you have carried out a behavior that is considered inappropriate, if for example you were insulting someone through messages or in comments or if the publications that are uploaded to your account go against the rules of the platform. Whatever the reason, you will be informed of this directly, so there will be no doubt about the reasons why the social network has made that decision.

In addition, Instagram usually also tells you the steps you have to complete in order to recover your account or access to it. So you will know what they ask of you in this regard. These steps can include deleting those publications that go against the rules of the social network or the comments you have made, for example, or that you stop manifesting a certain behavior (in case of insults, attacks or threats to other users). If you follow the instructions of the social network, the normal thing is that you will not have a problem recovering your account. Also, if you think that your suspension was not legitimate, you can protest at any time and say that you do not agree.

Know who reports me on Instagram

Although the social network gives us the reasons why they have suspended the account, information that they never provide It is who has been the one who has denounced us. This is something that the social network does not reveal for the privacy and security of that person who made the report. Therefore, we will never have access to that person’s name, it will not be possible for us to know who reports me on Instagram.

Although the reality is that there are a number of aspects that we can take into account, which could give us an idea to know who could be that person who has reported our account, for whatever reason. Unfortunately, we will never be able to know for sure who is the person who has reported our profile on the social network, unless that person tells us directly. There are a number of aspects that may be important in this regard.

Aspects to consider

Unless someone has said that they have denounced us, we can’t know 100% who reports me on Instagram. Therefore, we will have to base ourselves on some indications or aspects that could be helpful in this regard. These are the main aspects that we can consider to get an idea about who has reported the profile:

Private messages : It is possible that we have exchanged messages with someone and that conversation has not gone well (insults or even threats have been exchanged) and has caused the other person to report us and could have also blocked us. If you have recently had a chat that has been unpleasant or where someone has complained about your account or the content that you upload in it, it could be the case that that person has gone one step further and reported your account on the platform . It is also possible that someone has told us directly in a message that they are going to report us to the social network and they have kept their word.

: It is possible that we have exchanged messages with someone and that conversation has not gone well (insults or even threats have been exchanged) and has caused the other person to report us and could have also blocked us. If you have recently had a chat that has been unpleasant or where someone has complained about your account or the content that you upload in it, it could be the case that that person has gone one step further and reported your account on the platform . It is also possible that someone has told us directly in a message that they are going to report us to the social network and they have kept their word. Comments: The comments in our publications are something where we can also see if there are indications that point to who has denounced or reported us. It is possible that you have published something on your account on the social network that is not appropriate or goes against the rules, for example, since it is prohibited content or that is offensive for some groups and that there are people who have commented on it, that even You have been asked in the comments to remove such posts, but you have not done so. It is possible that it is one of those people who have finally reported you to the social network, for example.

Followers Another option is that there are certain accounts that you know that have suddenly stopped following you on Instagram and that this fact has occurred more or less at the time or dates when your account was reported and reported. It could be that that person was the one who did it, so if you know him, you can speak directly. This way you will be able to know if this is the person who has reported your account to the social network and learn more about the reasons that have led them to do this.

locked: This is a situation similar to the previous one, it is that there is some person or account that you know, that you followed and they followed you, who has suddenly blocked you on Instagram. Whether there have been reasons (or we have had any discussion) or not, you can consider whether this person could be the one who reported your account on the social network. If you know them, you can always ask them if this is the case and the reason why this has happened, to at least get rid of doubts and thus confirm if it is them or not.

Talk to whoever has reported you

These options are some tricks with which to be able to know who reports me on Instagram. Although none of these options is always effective and there are times when we may never know who has reported our account on the social network. This is something that we must bear in mind, that it will not always be possible to know this. But there are times when we have somehow managed to find out who it is who has reported us to the social network.

If you have suspicions or know who it was, you can always make contact with this person. Although it is important that you do not repeat past patterns, if for example you have been reported because you insult or threaten. If you are going to talk to the person who has reported your account it is important to know more about their motives, allow them to explain why they have done that. Also, you may really owe that person an apology for the attitude you’ve had with them.

Trying to clarify the problem is always a good thing. It can help put an end to a situation that is not pleasant for anyone and thus recover our account on the platform and possibly have learned something, which will help us avoid making the same mistake in our account on the social network in the future. So it is important that a change of attitude is carried out if we do not want our account to be blocked or suspended again in the future in the social network, something that will happen if we continue doing the same as we were doing so far.