WhatsApp statuses, inspired by Instagram stories, allow us to publish photos, videos or texts for our friends to see. In addition, we can know who has seen these statuses and configure their privacy so that only the people we want to see them. Let’s talk about it all.

Hey, I see you’ve been watching my status

As in Instagram or Facebook stories, we can consulate what people and when have they seen our states. Before doing so, however, let’s review their privacy settings to determine who has access to them. We do so:

We open the app WhatsApp on our iPhone. We enter the tab state. We played on Privacy. We choose between My contacts, My contacts, except or Just share with.

The first option is the default and allows all the people listed in our contacts They can see the statuses that we publish. The second option works just like the previous one with the possibility of defining exceptions, that is, people who will not be able to see our statuses. Finally, the third option allows us to define the exact list of people who can see our statuses, nobody else.

Given this configuration let’s talk about consult the visualization of our statuses. It is a very simple process. The exact steps to follow are these:

We open the app WhatsApp on our iPhone. We enter the tab state. We played on My status. We touch the little eye that appears just to the right of the different states that we have published.

Simple as that. Here we will see a list of all the people who have seen our state and the exact time in which they have. Useful information to know which publications are more successful and which attract the least attention from our friends or contacts.





Remember, since we are talking about the subject, that we can see the state of another person without being detected, although the process is a bit tedious. To achieve this we must enter the settings of the app, touch on Privacy and disable Read receipts. After viewing the status with this setting disabled we must wait 24 hours to activate it again to prevent our viewing from being posted to the account.

Although WhatsApp is primarily an instant messaging app, it is true that Facebook is increasingly giving a boost to states. These are a way of communicating certain occasions or news more broadly. A communication that, on the one hand, covers all our contacts and that, on the other, is not made up of a message itself, with the consequent notification, but is available for our contacts to consult, if so. wish.

And it is precisely this component of visits that we can consult from our app. A way, as we have already said, to know who has an interest in what we publish and which publications are having the most success among our contacts.

Image | Dima solomin