The Instagram platform has caused a stir in the social media environment, due to the way share content, so dynamic and interactive. In addition, it allows you to make your updates known to your contacts and followers through the publications you make on the social network. Is there a way to know who sees your photos? Keep reading to find out.

Is it really entirely possible to know who sees my photos on Instagram?

In the Instagram platform, videos and photos are highlighting content. You may want to know who saw your photos, but that is not possible. On the Instagram platform no information is saved about those who take a look at the photos you post. You can have some approximate by the comments and likes that they make to your photos but no exact information.

Is there any risk to use applications to find out who sees my photos on Instagram?

Many times because of the interest and despair of knowing who has seen your photos, you may be tempted to resort to applications that supposedly allow you to know this information. But it is advisable to be very cautious in this regard, since most of These applications do not work, but they bring with them a virus or malware which can be installed on your device through those apps.

You should also consider that when using these applications you run the risk of your Instagram account being hacked and all published content and other information falls into the hands of third parties and is used for other purposes. Avoid these unnecessary risks and don’t put your trust in dubious apps.

Is it possible then to use other tricks to know who sees my photos?

You can see the likes on Instagram posts that you liked. But if you still want to know who sees your published photos, we show you other tricks to have that information safely.

First of all, don’t install any app

You already know the risks that can be involved in installing an application that ensures you know who sees your photos. In addition, such probability that it works is low, that is, they do not work. That’s why it’s better prevent situations that you may later regret.

You must be on the lookout for phantom likes

You must be very aware of the notifications you receive of the likes that they make to your photos, including the phantom likes, these are those that some user made you the wrong way and proceeds to delete it quickly. When that happens you can receive the notification of that like, but when reviewing the photo to find out who did it, the record will not appear. Hence, ghost likes.

The safest way: Review the stories

Without a doubt, the way to know who has seen your photos is by checking who saw your Instagram stories, this action does not represent any type of risk and it is very easy to do it. Only you slide one by one and know who visualized them. That way you will be able to know who specifically sees your publications on this favorite social network.

How do I check on Instagram who has seen my story? Step by Step

To see who has seen your Instagram story, open the application, press on your profile and you will directly see several contacts that appear in a circle at the top of your screen next to yours. Click on your publication and slide up and you will be able to see the list of users who have seen that photo. Or if you prefer the lake way. You press on the profile, then in the menu, you click File. Then, click on History, choose a specific one and slide it up, you will see who has seen the publication.

Can you tell if someone who doesn’t follow me sees my stories?

If your Instagram account has a public profile, it is very possible that people who are not your followers can see your stories. And when you see who has seen your photos, you will realize that the user of that person who is not your follower appears in gray. Check the profile and you will see who it is.

It is advisable to put your private account so that only those you accept as your followers are the ones who can see your photos and Instagram stories. Also by checking the profile or searching by the username, you can find out who unfollows you on Instagram.

Another alternative, how do you know who has saved a photo of you?

There is no way that you can find out this information. So any user or follower can save a photo from your Instagram and you will not receive any notification, as well as you will not be able to know who has taken a capture of your photo. Unless your Instagram account is registered with a profile for companies where you will be able to know the statistics of this information in detail.