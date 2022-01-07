How to know which devices are certified with Wi-Fi 6E and which are

Other models that have WiFi 6E and that are not yet certified by the Wi-Fi Alliance, because they are not yet on the market, are the following:

ASUS ZenWiFi ET8

ASUS ROG Rapture GT-AX11000 Pro

ASUS ROG Rapture GT-AXE16000

NETGEAR Nighthawk RAXE500

NETGEAR Nighthawk RAXE300

TP-Link Deco X96

TP-Link Archer AX96

TP-Link Archer AXE200 Omni

As you can see, there are currently 6E WiFi router models that do not yet have the certification, and for this reason they do not appear in the official list. Many of these models have been presented at CES 2022, so they will not be on the market until the middle of the year at least, they will surely be available at the end of this year 2022 and not before.

WiFi access points

As for professional WiFi access points, we currently only have two certified models:

Aruba AP-635

Cisco Meraki MR57

Manufacturers such as D-Link or Ubiquiti among other manufacturers of professional WiFi access points are expected to launch their solutions with WiFi 6E soon, but it is still unknown when they will do so. We must bear in mind that WiFi 6 technology for professional environments is very new, and they are still developing different solutions to meet the demand for the new standard, but it seems that in the short term there will be no professional WiFi access points with the new standard.

WiFi cards for computer

We currently have a card compatible with this new standard, the model is the Intel AX210 and its variant Intel AX211. This WiFi card is 2 × 2, so it is AX3000 class. We can achieve a speed of up to 574Mbps in the 2.4GHz band and a speed of up to 2.402Mbps in the 5GHz band and also in the 6GHz band, so it is compatible with 160MHz of channel width.

Intel AX210.

Intel AX211.

Thanks to these cards that we will have in ultrabooks and laptops, we can achieve real speeds of 1Gbps via WiFi without problems, although yes, we will need a WiFi router with the WiFi 6 or WiFi 6E standard to be able to make the most of its potential.

Other devices

We currently have a large number of models compatible with the new WiFi 6E standard, specifically all smartphones that mount the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon SoCs are compatible with this standard. However, only the following Samsung devices are certified by the Wi-Fi Alliance, so the official list is as follows:

Samsung SM-F926N

Samsung SM-F926U

Samsung SM-F926U1

Samsung SM-G998U

Samsung SM-G998N

All smartphones that have a Qualcomm Snapdragon 865+, 888, 888+ microprocessor or the new Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 have connectivity with the new WiFi 6E standard. It is advisable to visit the official Qualcomm website to make sure that our processor has this functionality. The Qualcomm models 778G, 778G Plus, 780G are also compatible with this new standard, so you can enjoy high WiFi speeds on any smartphone from Xiaomi, OPPO, OnePlus or any other model that uses these Qualcomm processors.

How to know which equipment is certified

To know which equipment is certified with the latest WiFi 6E standard, we must go directly to the Wi-Fi Alliance official product website. Each and every one of the devices certified by the organization will appear on this website, however, not all of them are certified with the new WiFi 6E standard. To show only the equipment with the latest WiFi standard, it is absolutely necessary that we filter all the equipment with the filters that we have available on the left side.

In the section of “Featured Capabilites»We must choose the option«Wi-Fi CERTIFIED 6” unique and exclusively. As you can see, the WiFi 6E certification does not appear anywhere, the reason is that the WiFi 6E are contained within the WiFi 6.

In the section of “All Capabilities»We must select and display the option«Connectivity«. In this menu we choose the option of 6GHz Spectrum CapabilitiesNow we are filtering all equipment with the latest WiFi 6E standard, because normal WiFi 6 equipment can only operate on 2.4GHz band and 5GHz band, as they are not compatible with 6GHz band.

Once we have filtered all the equipment, we have the possibility to sort them by certification date, brand, category, product name and also model number

As you have seen, we currently have a large number of models with the WiFi 6E standard that will come in this year 2022. Although many of these models were announced last year at CES 2021, they have not yet reached the market, but you We confirm that there are just a few weeks to go before we begin to see the new models available on the market to enjoy the new 6GHz frequency band.