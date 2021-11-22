The WhatsApp messaging service allows you to block a user from I no longer have contact with you through the platform; the block can be undone, but as long as one user blocks another, there will be no way to establish contact through WhatsApp, nor will the information between contacts be visible.

What are good methods to find out if I was blocked from WhatsApp?

When a person blocks you on WhatsApp, you will be able to notice it, since many of the WhatsApp’s own services are interrupted from the accounts of both users, from the exchange of messages to the display of information.

The most basic thing to know is that the messages do not double check

When you text someone via WhatsApp, you will know that the other person has received it by seeing two arrows or ‘double check’ in the lower left corner of your sent message. In case the message has not been received by the other person, you will only see a single arrow in the corner of your message.

You may notice that a person has blocked you on WhatsApp if when sending a message, you don’t see the two arrows or ‘double check’ in the corner of the message. This is because, regardless of whether you have sent the message, the person does not receive it; therefore, you will only see a single arrow in the corner of the message you have sent.

However, not seeing the double check in a sent message does not always mean that you have been blocked. If the person to whom you have written does not have an internet connection or has a problem to enter WhatsApp, you will only see that the sending of the message is marked (one arrow) and not the reception of it (two arrows).

Try to make a call or video call

Another option that disables the blocking in WhatsApp is to make calls or video calls. When a person has blocked you, the attempt to call or video call that person will be void; From the chat, the buttons to make calls are visible, but when you press them and start the call, the call will be canceled.

Is it possible to know if someone has blocked me without having to send them a message?

No need to send him a message to a person to know that they have blocked you, there are several signs that that person is no longer available to you in the application in various ways, it should be noted that many of these signals may be typical of some people’s privacy options, and not from blocking.

Normally, you can see the last time a person was active on WhatsApp, this is noticeable when opening the conversation and at the top of the chat under the contact’s name you will see ‘active now’ or ‘ult. You see today at 00:00 ‘, depending on whether that person was online recently on WhatsApp.

When a person has blocked you, it is not possible to see the last time that person was active in WhatsApp, that is, that line that shows the last connection of a person in WhatsApp will not be visible below the contact’s name in conversation, as it usually is.

Why can’t I see your profile picture?

In case the person in question had a profile photo on WhatsApp; If it blocks you, it will not be visible to you, instead, it will show you the default profile picture icon WhatsApp user name.

I see your profile picture, but it doesn’t change over time

There are cases where if a person blocks you on WhatsApp or you block that person, the profile picture does not change over time. If the other user has changed their profile picture you won’t be able to see this change as well as the updates you make to your information.

You can’t add that person to a group

Normally, you could add a contact to a WhatsApp group without any problems; for example, sending you an invitation link or adding it directly from the group in question. When a person blocks you and you want to send an invitation link to a group, it will be sent, but will not be received by the other person.

If you enter the group and want to add a participant, you could normally do so by pressing the add member option and choosing the contact; but when that contact has blocked you and you try to add them to the group, you will see a notice that says that you can’t add it.

What do I do if I want to block a person on WhatsApp?

To block a WhatsApp user, enter their contact information and at the bottom select ‘block contact’, another way is to do it from the chat with that person, press the three dots in the upper right corner and press the ‘block’ option, if you want to unblock it you must do the same procedure.