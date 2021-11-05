On certain occasions, we buy a new device and we do not know what are the technical specifications that it includes, something quite useful in certain products in which we want to know different details such as its processor, internal memory or RAM memory.

Therefore, Xiaomi offers us a specific section within the MIUI settings so that we have all this information at hand, either simply to inform us about them or even to know what their details are for a future sale of the equipment.

How to know what processor, RAM or other specifications your Xiaomi has

This setting is really useful in the case that we do not trust the specifications provided by the store where we buy our device, or we just want to check that everything is fine in relation to the hardware built into our phone.

To do this, the roadmap that we will have to follow is very simple, we will only have to:





Access the settings of your Xiaomi phone

Enter the option “About the phone” and click on “All specifications”

Once inside this menu, we will have information about RAM, CPU, Internal storage and other aspects related to the model number of the device available to us. Also, if we go down to the bottom of this screen, we will find a submenu called “Status” from which we can access other interesting information:



