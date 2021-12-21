How to know the age of a mobile

The simplest place where we are going to find the exact date of purchase and even the time is on the invoice. Whether the mobile was bought in a store and we have the physical invoice or it was bought in an online store and it is in the email, the information with the date and therefore age of the mobile is at our disposal. For this reason, we advise you that if you buy a second-hand mobile from an individual, request this type of test, so that they do not try to deceive you at any time. In the event that you do not have this type of test, it will be better that you look for another option. Or, at least, you can use one of the two subsequent methods that we will explain below.

There are two types of time that we can know on a mobile and the first that we are going to discover is the age and the time of use of the smartphone. This means that it is how long the smartphone has been out of the store and, therefore, in the hands of a user who can be us or someone else if it is a second-hand terminal.

As in many other cases, technology does not offer us a single solution and there are several that we are going to find. In case of not being sure of the information obtained, we always recommend opting for at least two of the methods in order to be certain that the information is true about how old a mobile has.

The IMEI number

To know the time that any mobile has, we can also rely on the IMEI number, which gives us all information about the device. This number is unrepeatable, that is, we are looking at your identification number. Therefore, it will only give us the information of a specific mobile. To find out the age of the phone, we will have to imitate the steps we do to find out the mobile warranty and, after this, access the manufacturer’s website or contact them to find out the day the smartphone was sold and have its seniority at our disposal. In this way, if we do not get the original invoice, this method will help us to find the exact time that the device is old.

Do not trust the physical state

Another solution that we could think of as valid for know the time of the mobile it is the physical state, although this, however, will not be one of the most reliable points in this regard. Basically, because we can find a mobile phone that has been cared for to perfection, with a cover and screen protector, so even if it is 4 years old we will not be able to notice it. In the same way, on the contrary, we can only trust the ‘legal papers’ that show the time that the smartphone has. For this reason, if we are not experts and we do not know how to distinguish an older mobile from another, the two previous methods will be our great allies in this case. With them, we will ensure that no one lies to us about the time a smartphone has.

The importance of time

One of the aspects for which it is advisable know how old or new a mobile is it focuses mainly on the warranty of the terminal itself. Although, that aspect will not be the only vital point. If not, it will also matter to us to know if the performance of the device is optimal or not.

For warranty

However, not all mobile phone brands offer the same warranty period, which is limited by law to a maximum of 2 years for smartphones, which is different when referring to the warranty period for batteries in mobile phones.

Whether we have a mobile that begins to present a problem or we want to buy a new one, it will be key that we know its age so that later when we go to the official technical service to try to make use of the guarantee, we are not surprised by how old it is.

For performance

Mobile phones deteriorate over time. Basically, because the different internal components such as the battery, the touch panel, etc., have an estimated duration of their useful life. For this reason, it will never hurt know how old a phone is. In addition, by knowing how old the terminal is, we can find out how many software updates we will still have available for our mobile. Of course, this will also depend on the signature of our smartphone, since some offer more updates than other companies.

When was the phone presented?

The second of the times that a mobile can have is the one that begins to count from the moment of its presentation. This gives us very important information, such as the updates that remain on our mobile, since they begin to count from the first day it was officially launched on the market. In addition, as we had previously warned you, not all brands have the same update time and, therefore, it is important to know what each smartphone manufacturer offers.

For this reason, if you want to find out the day of the presentation of a mobile We can support each other with the mobile files that you have available in MovilZona. On our website we will find from the characteristics to all the most important points of mobile phones. And, the most crucial thing will be at the top of the page, since we will find the launch date of our mobile device.

We must be attentive to the variety of models, since some brands have similar names in some of them. To make the search easier, at the top of the menu or in the sidebar from the mobile, we just have to choose the brand of the mobile and then in the search engine locate our specific model to be able to see the release date. Or, directly, search in the web browser of our phone, putting the exact model of our phone and at the end ‘MovilZona’. In this way, we will make sure that the tab of our phone comes out.