When playing videos from a computer, one of the problems we can find is that it appears tearing in the image. Those annoying lines with strange offsets between different parts of the frame that detract from the quality of the display.

It is a well-known problem among gamers, who have had technologies such as the popular Vsync for a long time aimed at solving or minimizing its appearance, although it can also occur when watch video content and they are more visible the larger the diagonal of the screen used, so if we have the PC connected to a large-format TV or projector it can be very annoying.





Is there a way to fix it? Well, one of the simplest is to use a multimedia player that can manage the vertical synchronization of the screen when displaying the frames, such as MPC-HC (Media Player Classic – Home Cinema), which has several specific modes to reduce this problem and with a mode of full screen display which takes control of the graphics card.

Testing if we have tearing when playing videos

First of all we can check if we have this problem with our own test that comes integrated in the program. To do this we must press the right button of the mouse on the image, click on “renderer settings” and we activate the “tearing test”. We can also press the key combination “Ctrl + T”.





Will immediately show up two vertical bars on the screen that move slowly from left to right. If the lines maintain their structure without deforming then we will not have tearing during playback, but if we see that there are cuts and overlaps in any of the lines, this will indicate that we are facing a case of tearing.

Eliminating tearing

But don’t worry, because the player itself has an ingenious system with which to reduce or completely eliminate this problem. How? Using the DirectX 3D full screen direct display mode.





For this we have to go to the menu “options”, then click on “Output” and there check the box that indicates “D3D Full Screen”. This will make the player take complete control of the screen, playing the videos in full screen as if it were a video game type application, thus achieving a better application of vertical synchronization and reducing or eliminating tearing.

The drawback of this system is that depending on the version of the player we are using OSD menus will disappear on screen, although the bottom playback bar is still kept to access the different parts of the video. And once in full screen, to return to the desktop we must either do double click on the image or press the key combination “Ctrl + C” or “Alt + enter”, depending on how your player is configured.

More information and download | MPC-HC