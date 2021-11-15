In iOS 15.2 Apple has added a new feature to the Search app. Now we can do an active search for an AirTag or a device compatible with the Search for someone else network if we suspect that it is carrying a foreign one. A simple system that allows us make sure that the only AirTags and objects that go with us are our property.

How to know if someone is following you using an AirTag that is not yours

Our iPhones would automatically notify us if someone else’s AirTag or Search network-compatible device moved with us. This is so for prevent us from being tracked. Before this notice occurs, however, we may do an active search, to ensure that we do not take any AirTags or someone else’s device.

We will carry out this search from the same app Search. The steps to follow are those:

We open the Search app on our iPhone. We enter the tab Objects. We played on Objects that can locate me. We touch Look for. We wait for the results.

Although the most common will be that we see “No unknown object was found”, if the situation were different the same iPhone would guide us to the object in question and it would show us instructions on how to deactivate it or contact the owner of it.

Like many technologies, the Search network can be used for dubious purposes. As we have already said, these devices already have several security measures to prevent misuse. With iOS 15.2 Apple adds a resource more designed for situations in which a person may have reasons to ensure that no other device is taken.

Image | Daniel Romero