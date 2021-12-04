With these simple steps you can make sure that no one else has access to your iPhone or iPad with Face ID or Touch ID.

Privacy is one of the most important things for every human being, and in an updated world where all our personal data and memories are stored on our iPhone, iPad and Mac, it is even more important to know that everything is in perfect order. and state. If not, we could see our lives compromised in one way or another, and that is why Apple allows us to encrypt our backups on iPhone, iPad and Mac. If you think someone might be secretly accessing your iPhone or iPad, someone close to you who could have used your device, Today we are going to help you get out of the doubt with these simple steps.

If you live with several people or you hang out with people who know your access credentials to your devices, it is not at all difficult to get hold of a back door to access your iPhone or iPad, even if you tend to change your password every so often or after sharing. With these simple steps you can get out of the doubt and the best thing is that you do not have to download anything at all.

Take a look at your Touch ID

If a person had access to your device, you wouldn’t have a hard time adding an extra fingerprint to your Touch ID settings. After all, technology has advanced enough that this process takes less than a minute, and once that person has registered their fingerprint on your iPhone or iPad, it doesn’t matter how many times you change your device password … always will have access.

Follow these steps to find out if someone has compromised your Touch ID settings.

Open the app Setting. Choose “Touch ID and code“. Enter your password. Scroll through the menu until you see the list of available footprints.

You can add up to five different fingerprints in Touch ID. If you want to check which one belongs to which finger, just tap the Home button with the finger while on this screen. The footprint it belongs to should light up briefly, letting you know they are yours. If one of them does not light up, it may be because the fingerprint belongs to another person, or because you have saved a fingerprint of the same finger more than once. In any case, you can just delete it by tapping on it and hitting “Delete footprint”.

Take a look at your Face ID

If instead of Touch ID your iPhone or iPad has Face ID, you can also take a look to see if everything is in order in the settings. To do it the steps will be quite similar to those described above.

Open the app Setting. Choose “Face ID and code“. Enter your password. Look for the option “Set up an alternate look“.

If the option to Set an Alternate Appearance is available, means your iPhone or iPad is safe. This option will disappear when there is more than one face registered in Face ID, so if you still have the option to save another one, don’t worry. On the other hand, if a new face is stored in the Face ID settings, your iPhone will ask you to re-authenticate the alternative aspect from each application where you use Face ID, so it’s a lot more obvious than Touch ID.

In case you want to continue improving the security section On your device, we leave you a tutorial on how to protect any iOS app with Face ID and Touch ID. On the other hand, Apple has been working on improving its facial recognition technology in iOS 15 to avoid spoofing with 3D models, a very curious vulnerability that we could see in previous years.

