When we have a contact in Twoo and overnight it disappears, it can be for various reasons, perhaps the person deleted their Twoo account and created a new account, or it may be that it blocked us. When this happens, that we no longer see the profile of a person, we may wonder what happened? Let’s solve the mystery.

What is the procedure to block and unblock someone on Twoo?

There are many reasons to block someone on Twoo, if you get on with an offensive person who makes you feel badYou don’t need to put up with this situation, you have control of making those insults disappear, and the best way is the option to block, let’s see what the procedure is to block that irritating little person.

To perform a block you must enter the Twoo page or log in from the application, if you have the application installed you can download and install it from the Play store. One time logged into your Twoo account you must search for that personYou can search for it in two ways, in the chat or from the user profile.

In the chatIf you use a computer you will see the chat at the top of your account, in case of using a phone this option is in the same place, but in the form of a cloud. When you open the Twoo Chat, the search for that person begins, when you find them you open the conversation.

It is time to use the button ”To block”, you will click on the three ellipsis in a circle in the upper corner of the chat, you will see a warning that verifies that the block was successful.

Another way to do it is in the person’s profile, look for the profile and open it, if you are using a computer you just have to touch the flag on the left side and click on “ Block this person ”, that’s it, it will no longer bother you.

If you use the phone, look for the flag symbol located on the right side in the upper corner, click it and select the option ” Block this person ” Make sure you see the notice that verifies that it has been blocked successfully.

What happens if I block someone inside Twoo?

When a person has been blocked, already he will not be able to write to you or visit your profile. You are also not going to stumble upon them when you do a ” Quest ” or in the ” Discover Daily ”, they will basically disappear for you from the Twoo world.

If you had any conversations with that person they will be eliminated, any contact you had in the past with the person will be lost, you will have symbolically placed a lock between you and that person.

How can I check if someone has blocked you from Twoo?

There are two options to check if someone has blocked you on Twoo. The first option is by entering the application, if you have talked with the person you suspect has blocked you, you should find conversations you’ve had before.

You are going to send a message, whatever occurs to you to write, and if you get this notice “You cannot reply to this conversation”Is that you have effectively been blocked by the user. This would be the easiest way to find out.

The second way is by entering the Twoo platform, but without logging into your account and without having to create a new one. You are going to enter the official website, click on the three vertical bars, look for the “settings” option found in the upper right corner of the screen.

Several options will appear, you just have to look for the closest thing to the profile you want to know if it has blocked you. Then you save the changes. The profiles that most closely resemble the filters you placed will be displayed. When you find it, you must open the profile and copy the URL, then you log in normally and copy the URL followed by the one that already appears.

If they show you a warning on the screen that that page has not been found, the person has effectively blocked you.

