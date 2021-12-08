The situation continues at a difficult time around the world since the appearance of the Omicron Variant. With each passing day the list of countries in which cases have been identified grows. But it is not the only concern but also the increase in people with Post Covid-19 Syndrome who are registered. For this reason, it is worth analyzing whether survivors truly become disease free or develop lifelong discomfort.

The COVID-19 pandemic has subsided in recent weeks. Currently, the epidemiological traffic light in most of the country’s states is green and the numbers of infections have reached historical lows compared to the same period last year. However, it must be considered that many of the people who have overcome the disease could have sequelae in the coming months.

According to data from British National Health Service (NHS), up to 80% of patients who presented severe disease and up to 35% of those who were hospitalized could develop Post Covid-19 Syndrome.

The simplest way to describe it is that it is a clinical picture with both physical and mental affectations that can appear after the fourth week of recovery and last up to a year.

The most common sequelae

The manifestations of this syndrome are variables. They range from fatigue or tiredness to alterations in lung function, neurological, cardiovascular, gastrointestinal, osteoarticular, dermatological affectations, among others.

“Symptoms generally appear in outbreaks; that is, a person can have periods of time without them and present them suddenly later. The severity can even vary from one day to the next, ”said Dr. Juan Camilo Lozano, medical coordinator of the AXA Keralty alliance.

He added that this clinical picture can occur in anyone who has suffered from the COVID-19 disease, regardless of the severity or if it was an outpatient case. He also said that it is important to know that it occurs in people of any age and that includes children, although it is predominantly in adults between 40 and 60 years old. However, patients with comorbidities such as hypertension, diabetes or some cardiovascular disease are between 16% and 35% more prone to Post Covid-19 Syndrome.

Track all survivors

Mexico has a record of almost 4 million infections in the national territory since the pandemic began. Regardless of their treatment, many of these people could have these sequelae and be diagnosed with this syndrome.

“To confirm the existence of Post Covid-19 Syndrome, the symptoms must persist or appear between 4 and 12 weeks after the acute infection. But most importantly, an assessment is required that considers all systems of the body. In our health ecosystem, treatment for this condition has a comprehensive approach. This includes specialists who attend to the respiratory, psychological, nutritional and physical conditions of the patient ”.

For all the aforementioned, it is important that you talk with your patients who have been infected and have overcome Covid-19. Everyone should receive a follow-up of their condition to verify that there are no discomforts or affectations that put their quality of life at risk.