Check the product number on the bottom of the box

A very easy and fast way to detect a fake Funko is by the product number. Each Funko has a different number depending on the manufacturer and the license. And it is not a piece of information that we can decipher, far from it. The thing is in whate many counterfeit products they don’t have this code stamped on the carton of the box or they have it, but in sticker form.

The numbers must have relief and the same code must be silk-screened somewhere on the doll. If there is no code on the box, your Funko is fake. And if there is code, but it does not match those of the doll, you can assume that you have also been cast falsification.