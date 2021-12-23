There is no product that becomes fashionable without its counterfeit versions. The Funko have been fighting for many years now, so it would be strange if there were no fakes. If you like to collect Funko Pop dolls and you fear owning one that is not original, these are the main steps you should follow to identify if the product you have is real or fake.
Check the product number on the bottom of the box
A very easy and fast way to detect a fake Funko is by the product number. Each Funko has a different number depending on the manufacturer and the license. And it is not a piece of information that we can decipher, far from it. The thing is in whate many counterfeit products they don’t have this code stamped on the carton of the box or they have it, but in sticker form.
The numbers must have relief and the same code must be silk-screened somewhere on the doll. If there is no code on the box, your Funko is fake. And if there is code, but it does not match those of the doll, you can assume that you have also been cast falsification.
The original Funko Pop also have printed data relating to the owner of the product image rights. For example, a Frozen Funko should have a Disney line somewhere hidden on the figure.
Analyze the box very well
If you could open the box and compare an original product with a counterfeit, it would be quite easy to find the impostor Funko. That is why we are going to focus on a comparison without opening the box. These are some of the details that the boxes do not have Fake Funko Pop:
- Logos of the doll franchise: Enter the ‘Pop!’ and the number on the right must always be the logo of the franchise that has the rights to merchandising of the character in question. If the logo does not appear there, bad business.
- Edges: in the lower left part of the box we will always have an image of the doll. The White border that usually surrounds the illustration is normally thick. If it measures just one millimeter, we will be facing another fake.
- NumberNow look at the number in the upper right corner. Find the exact typography, the color and the position it is not easy work. If the number seems off-center or directly, your Funko does not have the number it should have, you must assume that you have a fake product. Also analyze the number that appears on the back of the box.
- Compare colors and finish: Look for photos of the original Funko and compare your product well. Sometimes, the fakes use other different colors, Or simply omit some details trifles of the figure.
Use the “Fake Pop!”
There are so many scammed by fake products related to Funko Pop that there is even one collaborative database on the Internet where users do photos to your fake and original products to show the differences publicly. If you find one, do not hesitate to take a few photos of it with your mobile and upload it to the web, as you will help other users and prevent more people from being scammed with fakes.