There are those who turn off the cell phone religiously every day and those who do not do it except for a major cause. If you are in this second group, you may be curious to know how long has your mobile been on without interruption, without restarting or shutting down.

On PCs, the fact that the system is kept on without interruption is worthy of pride for its owners, as it demonstrates the stability of the system. On your mobile, what you want to do with the data is up to you, from satiating your curiosity to discovering if the mobile was restarted without you knowing.

The easy way, from the settings

The good news is that knowing how long the mobile has been on is very easy, since the system itself provides you with the exact figure from Android settings for many years now. You can change the name from one version to another, but it is usually called Activity time.

Again, the exact location in the settings may change depending on the Android layer, but most often it is within Settings> Device information. The normal thing is that it is in the same place where the version of the system and the kernel is shown.

Uptime shows you how many minutes (or hours) have passed since the system was last startedTherefore, the counter is reset each time the mobile is restarted or turned off and on again.

The least easy way, by ADB

If you don’t like the above method or you just like typing things better on a console for some reason, you can also get the uptime per ADB. For this you will need to connect to your mobile via ADB, for which generally you will need to use a PC and a USB cable.