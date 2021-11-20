We explain in great detail everything you need to know about storing your applications.

Completely mastering mobile operating systems such as iOS 15 is not an easy task. There are hundreds and hundreds of ins and outs in which Apple software engineers have been responsible for introducing all kinds of configurations, options and functionalities.

In fact, year after year, the company with the logo of the bitten apple has been introducing more and more novelties. Therefore, from iPadízate we want you to be aware of the new functions with extensive tutorials to guide you through the wonderful user experience of iOS 15.

We were recently explaining how to manage the use of Safari tabs in order to improve your web browsing and how to use SharePlay in iOS 15 to share music, series and other content from your iPhone screen with other users. This time we will learn together to discover how much each application occupies from your mobile device. We begin.

The information about the size of the applications in the descriptions of the App Store is not always reliable

There are many occasions when iOS users are missing storage spaceEither because we have photo albums full of videos and images, because we have downloaded many Netflix series or simply because of all the apps that we have installed on the iPhone.

While it is true that the App Store offers very complete and detailed information about the size of each app –and many other aspects about the applications and their developers–, it is also true that the figures on their size they are not always accurate to 100 %.

In fact, according to iDB, this information shows the maximum size of an application. In addition, developers are introducing new updates that obviously affect the storage space they occupy.

How to know how much storage space an iOS 15 app occupies

There is a little secret trick of iOS 15 that allows users to know exactly what the real size of an application is, or what is the same, how much storage space it occupies on your iPhone.

For this we will need to use the reduced data mode of mobile data. What is this functionality? A configuration setting that allows you to reduce the use of your mobile data by pausing automatic updates and background tasks.

How to activate the reduced mobile data mode

1. Access the Settings application.

2. Enter the Mobile Data section.

3. Click on the Options section.

Four. Then enable the “Reduced data mode” option.

Download an application to find out how much storage space it occupies on your iPhone

Once you have done this, what you will want to do is download an application (or failing that, an update) from the App Store.

1. Open the App Store.

2. Look for the application you want to know what its real size is. If you have the application already installed you can remove it to reinstall it later. Be careful as there will be data that will be deleted such as photos or videos!

3. Access the application’s App Store file and press the “Get” button.

Four. Just before starting the download, a pop-up window will appear that mentions how much storage space the application occupies, as you can see in the image.

Additionally, you can use Wi-Fi connectivity to use the same method in order to find out what is the actual size of the file that the operating system is going to download.

Follow these steps to check the storage space of an application with the Wi-Fi connection.

1. Activate your Wi-Fi connection.

2. Turn off mobile data.

3. Click on the (i) button next to the name of your Wi-Fi connection.

Four. Enables the “Reduced data mode” option.

After doing so, simply repeat the steps in the previous section. That is, download an application from the App Store and pay attention to the size of the application in the pop-up window that appears.

The method works like a charm. For example, in this case, the description of the LEGO Star Wars – TFA application indicates that it occupies 1.3 GB of storage space. However, the iOS 15 warning tells us that the file we are about to download has an actual size of 1.2 GB.

Confirm that the system data is correct

Alternatively, you have the possibility to reset the mobile data used to know exactly how many gigabytes have been downloaded to your computer. We explain how you can do it in the following steps.

1. Open Settings.

2. Go to Mobile data.

3. Click on the “Reset statistics” button.

If you can’t find this button, look for it at the bottom of the mobile data settings section in Settings.

This will make all the information received in the mobile operating system of your iPhone about the used mobile data reset to 0. The next thing you should do is check the consumption of the App Store data. The information should match the actual size of the application.

It goes without saying that, of course, you will have to restore the data downloaded from your mobile data connectivity just before downloading the application to know how much it occupies at the level of storage space on your Apple mobile device.

An alternative option to know the storage space of your applications

1. Go into Settings.

2. Access the General section.

3. Click on “iPhone Storage”.

Wait for the data to load and discover the size of each application that you have installed on your device.

Reducing the consumption of mobile data (and the Wi-Fi connection) is a very useful feature, and not only to discover how much space an application or a game in the App Store occupies. You can also use this function to save as much mobile data as possible in case your plan does not have unlimited data.

If you want to know more about this, we recommend you visit our guide on how to reduce the data consumption of your iPhone. We are sure it will be of great help to you! And if you want, you can also learn how to delete data from iOS 15 to get more storage space on your mobile phone.

