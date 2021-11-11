If you have a tariff with hourly discrimination, knowing when your energy consumption is concentrated is a powerful tool to save. This is the first step to take advantage of the rules of the game, in this case the time slots, in your favor .

Be clear about how to know what time you consume more light and know what hours electricity is cheapest it can help you save on your bill. From Gain Energy , an independent marketer of 100% renewable energy, we tell you how to know your electricity consumption in real time.

Depending on your lifestyle, there are times of the day and week when your electricity consumption increases. As a general rule, Energy demand is higher during the day than at night and peaks around 8:00 p.m. . However, you may work from home or spend the weekends cleaning. Then things change.

Surely, you already do a detailed study every time you buy a computer or smartphone. It is time to do it with your energy consumption and create a saving plan on the electricity bill.

There are three ways to know your electricity consumption in real time. The first is ago directly to the electricity meter. This can be inside or outside your house. In residential buildings, there are usually tables of meters with the meters of all the neighbors.

If you do not have access to your meter, you can check your electricity consumption in real time through the website of your distributor. To do this, you can look up the name of your distributor on one of your previous invoices and register on their website. Once inside, you will have access to data about your consumption, power peaks and other interesting information. Yes indeed, you must have a remote controlled meter.

Keep in mind that the distributor and marketer are different companies. The distributor is in charge of bringing electricity to your home and is assigned based on geographic area. The marketer is the intermediary with which you decide to contract your supply. For example, your marketer would be Gana Energía, but your distributor is another.

The easiest way to know what time they consume the most electricity is through the digital bill. The Gana Energía customers can control their daily consumption and monthly through the app and its Client Area. In addition, they can set consumption alerts from mobile.

When should you consume electricity?

Now that you know when you use the most light, the next question comes: When is it cheaper to use your appliances? It is time to adapt your habits to Take advantage of the hours in which the light is more economical.

The new electricity rates established three hourly sections of light for supplies of less than 15kW, mostly in homes. With hourly discrimination, the price per kW depends on what time of day you are. Let’s remember the energy periods:

Peak Hours : from 10:00 to 14:00 and from 18:00 to 22:00 from Monday to Friday. During peak hours, electricity is more expensive. You should reduce the use of appliances during these hours.

: from 10:00 to 14:00 and from 18:00 to 22:00 from Monday to Friday. During peak hours, electricity is more expensive. You should reduce the use of appliances during these hours. Plain Schedule : from 8:00 to 10:00, from 14:00 to 18:00 and from 22:00 to 00:00 during the week.

: from 8:00 to 10:00, from 14:00 to 18:00 and from 22:00 to 00:00 during the week. Valley Hours: from 00:00 to 8:00 during the week and weekends and holidays throughout the day. In this period, the price of electricity is cheaper.

In which time slots is electricity cheaper? As far as possible, you should shift your consumption to Valley hours and Llano hours. During these sections, the kWh is cheaper than during Peak hours, which you should avoid.

You mean you have to run the washing machine at midnight? Not necessarily. At Gana Energía, we recommend you reorganize your habits whenever it is something reasonable. Try to save laundry for the weekend or do it during regular hours.

How to know the price of electricity per hour

In addition to knowing the time zones up-front, you can go further and check the price of electricity by hours of each day. Following the records in the price of electricity in recent months, searches for the price of the kilowatt per hour have increased.

You can check the price of electricity from Red Eléctrica de España website (REE). The electricity operator publishes the results of the wholesale market auction every day. Knowing in advance the price of the kW each hour can help you plan your tasks for the day.

There are also applications such as REE’s own (RedOS) or Price of light – Save Light that allow you to access this data from your mobile. In addition, you can consult graphs of the evolution of prices and national demand.

To know at what time do you consume more light and at what time is electricity cheaper it will help you save on your bill. In addition, by knowing your consumption habits, you may discover that your company is not actually offering you an adequate rate or prices. and the time has come to change you.

At Gana Energía, we have cheap electricity rates for all types of consumers: with or without time discrimination, at cost or fixed price. When you call us, we will make you a personalized study to find the rate that best suits your needs. Call us free of charge at 900 535 689 or leave us your information at GanaZone website.

And only during this week, from November 8 to 12, we have activated the 50 + 20 Promotion for which you get € 50 discount for contracting any of our electricity rates. You no longer have excuses to start saving!