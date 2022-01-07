How to keep clothes from shedding lint

Fact checked The article has been verified to ensure the highest possible accuracy (content includes links to reputable media sites, academic research institutions, and occasionally medical studies). All content on our website has been reviewed, however, if you believe that our content is inaccurate, outdated or questionable, you can contact us to make the necessary corrections. 4 minutes

Lint on clothes seems to be an eternal evil that has no solution. We invite you to know 4 ways to prevent your garments from being affected.

Did you stop wearing your favorite sweater because it was shedding some fabric and when you washed it, it stuck to the rest of your clothes? It has happened to all of us at some time. Actually, what we have to do is prevent the clothes from shedding lint. This is how we guarantee that the other garments are kept in good condition.

What is lint on clothes?

Fluff are small fabric fibers that detach some garments and stick to others. In general, tends to be gray in color because it mixes with dust and its appearance does not end up being the best.

Cotton and wool clothes are the most prone to shedding lint. These are natural fabrics. While synthetics, such as nylon or polyester, do not shed lint.

Although there are devices to remove lint from clothes, such as adhesive rollers, the ideal is to prevent it from being generated and compromising the appearance. Dark colored garments are the most affected, because the fluff is much more noticeable by the contrast.

How to prevent the clothes from shedding lint? 4 infallible tips

With ingredients and items that you have at home, you can get rid of lint. First of all, you should clean the filters of the washing machine so that all the lint that is already there stops floating in the machine. In addition, you will optimize its operation.

On the other hand, put clothes inside out in the washing machine. This way, the lint that can still come off will stick to the inner side and will not be visible.

Also, try to separate the clothes by color before washing, so that the lint that sticks on the clothes is not so visible. Finally, make sure to use a short and gentle wash program. Especially when you wash wool garments, which can undergo different processes.

In the washing machine, it is advisable to use a short program and separate the clothes according to the colors, to reduce the impact of lint on the appearance.

1. Use white vinegar

Once again, white vinegar is present in the home to fulfill a very important function, which in this case applies to clothing. When you go to wash clothes that shed lint, add 250 milliliters of vinegar to the wash. In addition to preventing lint from shedding, it will naturally soften your clothes, so you shouldn’t add commercial fabric softener.

We recommend that from time to time you run the empty washing machine and add white vinegar. In this way, you will do a deep cleaning to the machine.

2. Try baking soda

Baking soda is one of the best allies that we can have at home, since it is used for many things. It is a natural bleach and ideal for removing yellowish stains from clothing.

In the case of fluff, you can add between 2 and 3 tablespoons to the detergent that you use before washing. Also don’t add fabric softener to the program here.

3. Freeze lint-prone clothes

In this case, wash the clothes separately on a gentle program, using cold water. Once the clothes have dried, fold it up, put it in an airtight plastic bag and take it to the freezer for 1 or 2 days. When you take it out of the bag, shake the garment to get all the lint out.

4. Use a wet wipe

Yes, a simple wet wipe can help us to keep our clothes free of lint. They are the same as those used for baby hygiene, to disinfect or remove make-up. They cannot be replaced by tissue paper or the like.

Put 1 or 2 wipes in the washing machine before putting the rest of the clothes on. While the wash is taking place, the wipes will absorb the fluff that comes off.

Wet wipes help lint adhere to them, so the process is faster.

Keeping your clothes from shedding is easier than it seemed

Not only is it possible to eliminate the source of the lint, but it is also very simple and inexpensive. With elements that we have at home we can say goodbye to this evil in a single wash. Wearing clothes with these fibers attached can give a misaligned and unkempt appearance., even if it is clean and perfumed.

Remember that there is always the option of hand washing clothes that shed lint.

