In an age where video calls have become our day to day in many cases, Apple has considered that more devices enjoy the benefits of FaceTime. That is why now it can be used from Android or Windows , although with limitations, something that we will see below.

The use of FaceTime by devices that do not belong to the bitten apple is not that it has all the operational capabilities, indeed, it allows us to join a call, but does not allow us to initiate it, for example.

That is, Apple lets us use it, but does not allow us to command it, unless we have a device of its brand.

This happens because there really is no Android application as such, but a simple website that we can access from any browser to connect.

What is FaceTime?

But before we get into the matter, the first thing is that we know what FaceTime is exactly.

Well, FaceTime is a app developed for Apple devices (iPhone, iPad, iPad Mini, iPad Pro, iPod Touch and Mac), released in 2010 and which functions as a telephony tool.

It is an application with a lot of positive things and therefore one of the most used by Apple users. It has a good number of virtues such as:

It is quite versatile in its operation, since it is worth so much with WiFi as with 3G, 4G and 5G .

. You can make calls on 720p resolution, thus achieving excellent image quality in most situations.

thus achieving excellent image quality in most situations. By having the same account on all your Apple devices, this app is syncs automatically .

. It works both with the front camera as with the rear .

. You can take live photos with Live Photos .

. To solve your doubts, you have the support of Apple or the community of the application itself.

How does FaceTime work?

Undoubtedly we are facing an application that depends on the Internet connection, either by WiFi or by data from the device itself, in addition to being able to use the cameras, either the front or the rear.

The FaceTime operating system is based on the type of VoIP calls (Voice over Internet Protocol), one of the most efficient for connect multiple devices over the internet, since it is done with a constant flow of information, which greatly limits service outages.

FaceTime is a free app if you have an Apple device, since it is included from the factory, so you will not have to download it. All you have to do is log in with the same account on the device itself, nothing more.

Start FaceTime calls

As we have already mentioned, calls can only be started from Apple devices such as an iPhone, an iPad or a Mac, since this is impossible on both Windows and Android.

So that other non-Apple devices can connect, we must do the following when starting a call:

We started FaceTime, but instead of entering a number or email address, what you should do is choose the option Create link .

. Now we will see how we have variety in the options for share this link . You will be able to copy it to the clipboard, send it in a message or email.

. You will be able to copy it to the clipboard, send it in a message or email. You can make a video call and later share it again , because the link will remain available on the front screen of the application.

, because the link will remain available on the front screen of the application. Anyone with that link will be able to join the call and will not have to use a password or anything like that.

As soon as you enter the link, you just have to click on Join.

If you click on this button before the person who created the call has made it active, they will send you a message indicating that you must wait for access to be granted .

If you are the call creator, every time a person wants to join, a sign will appear indicating if you want to admit them.

Once the call is finished you can delete the link with an information button next to the link, selecting Remove Link.

As you have been able to read, the handling of this application on an Apple device is extremely simple, without any complications and with enough so that everyone can work with it without getting lost.

It is clear that its great virtue is that of being a powerful app, but extremely simple to use.

Join FaceTime without being Apple

If you don’t have a device from the Cupertino-based brand, you can join a call very easily, without any problem.

Obviously not everything is as beautiful as in Apple, since the only thing that grants us is access, nothing more.

What we should do if we do not have an Apple is the following:

We give click on the link that have been sent to us, either by message or email.

that have been sent to us, either by message or email. It should skip the browser that you have predetermined, although we must bear in mind that only Google Chrome and Microsoft Edge are supported .

that you have predetermined, although we must bear in mind that . Now we should be watching the FaceTime interface .

. It is the moment when we have to provide a name to identify us. It does not need to be an Apple ID,

to identify us. It does not need to be an Apple ID, When he is going to enter the safest thing is that he asks your permission to activate camera and microphone .

. Now we just have to wait for the person who sent you the link grant you access and as soon as it does, you will be able to interact normally with all the participants.

and as soon as it does, you will be able to interact normally with all the participants. By the time we have entered we will have some basic controls such as turning on or off the microphone and the camera, leaving out powers such as screen sharing or sending a document.

such as turning on or off the microphone and the camera, leaving out powers such as screen sharing or sending a document. If we are done, all that remains is to click on Get out and thus we will end the conference.

Simplicity is the basis of the operation of this apple appboth on and off your devices.

But this is not in counterpoint to its operation, since it is really good and with hardly any service interruptions, more caused by the Internet connection than by an application failure.

Too bad Apple doesn’t decide that Android users can also enjoy FaceTime to its full potential.