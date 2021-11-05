There are, in general terms, three types of profile: conservative, moderate and aggressive. Age and objectives are part of your investor profile. But aspects such as:

Current financial situation.

Investment horizon.

Financial knowledge and experience.

Risk tolerance.

Risk is the probability that an unexpected event will occur and result in a drop in the price of the investment instrument.

Each of these instruments carries a different level of risk, if you are not willing to assume a very high one, choose the options that best suit your tolerance and current economic situation.

Expected return

It is the expected return on an investment. This is generally expressed in percentage terms at an annual rate. But it is important to know that this rate is the result of the returns that a certain investment fund has had over time.

In this sense, the gains will oscillate around this rate, but with the risk that, at the end of the period, they will be lower.

To take advantage of the expected return, it is necessary to adhere to the investment plan and allocate, monthly and in a disciplined manner, the necessary quota to achieve the goals.

Professional advisor

Financial institutions that offer mutual funds also make professional advisers available to clients. Verify that these advisors are certified by the Mexican Association of Stock Market Institutions (AMIB) and authorized by the National Banking and Securities Commission.

Finally, you should know that there are currently more than 600 investment fund options in the various financial institutions. Compare before choosing.