Financial success is not a matter of luck. Investing is an art and a science. It is not a game of chance. Obviously luck exists. But luck is an accident for the moment. And success, on the other hand, is a habit. The successful investor is, at heart, a craftsman who builds his work with discipline, technique and patience. The most important thing is educate yourself. I am referring, in part, to knowledge. However, the most important thing in terms of financial education is the cultivation of character. To invest you have to be a master of emotions. How to invest in 2022? Like a winner.

The novice investor is characterized by his naivety. You are gullible by nature. In other words, listen to promises and believe them. At first, he wants to be very rich, in a very short time, little risky. For some strange reason, he thinks his optimism will save him. Then, he took refuge in the illusory thought. Live from the illusion. “Bitcoin will go up a lot this year.” It all starts with a longing: The longing for wealth. The main symptom is craving. In other words, hunger. There is a need. And the promises of the “influencers” awaken the monster of greed in his being. These elements, normally, are transmuted into blind and excessive passion.

In financial markets, there are two types of deaths. Death by paralysis and death by impulse. The paralysis comes from the over analysis. These are the people who are hungry and greedy, but are very afraid of jumping into the water. They think, think and think … They ask a friend many questions who “knows a lot about it.” But they are victims of inaction. Time passes and they regret the missed opportunities. However, the fear of making a mistake is too great. They are great dreamers in an eternal search for the perfect plan.

Then we have impulse death. Here we are talking about the know-it-all. He saw a couple of documentaries on YouTube, follows a couple of accounts on Twitter, I talk to a friend who “knows a lot about it” and jumps into the water with an iron faith. Error. These are the experts in quantum voluntarism. They delusionally think that their faith is the key to success. So they have faith. If their faith is questioned, they fight to the death. In this delusion, cryptocurrencies go up non-stop. Falls do not exist. There is no expensive entry price. There are no bear cycles. It is a 100% safe investment. The person who tells you otherwise is an envious and FUD propagator.

Both cases think in absolute terms and are governed by emotion. Unfortunately, these guys are the first to lose money in this market. Why? Because of their false expectations. If you place your faith in a fantasy, sooner or later, you are a victim of disappointment. The emotional investor usually buys too late and sells too early.. In most cases, due to the investor’s enemies: Necessity and excitement. If you invest money that you need, and buy in excess with false expectations, at the moment of a fall the euphoria turns into panic.

How to avoid these mistakes? The first thing is to put your house in order. What is your income? What are your expenses? The ideal is to have more income than expenses, having, at the same time, the desired lifestyle. That is where we must begin. That is the first thing we must solve. Naturally, the consequence of having this discipline is the accumulation of capital. That capital is too much. That is the money we can use to build our investment portfolio. What is the goal? Grow a little every year. In other words, multiply the capital in the long term. This is the dynamic: Invest, wait, reinvest.

The temptation, of course, is to spend the proceeds on luxuries, travel, and toys. This trap is bread for today and hunger for tomorrow. What usually happens is that the investor takes a lot of risks due to his inability to wait. So we have movement without growth. For example, we make an investment and we make a profit. We spend the profit. Well, we lose the opportunity to grow that year. That is, we get the bricks. But we threw them away instead of building the house.

Very important, for an investor, is to fully understand the concepts of risk, volatility, stability and opportunity. A market with little liquidity generally suffers from high volatility. This instability implies an opportunity and a risk. The price goes up and down in no time. On the one hand, we have an opportunity to make a lot of money. But, at the same time, we are in danger of losing a lot of money. In this case, the ideal is to design a strategy that allows us to grow aggressively, but with some stability. The solution? The constancy, diversity and balance.

In the markets, the lows and highs are the most popular amounts. However, in practice, the average is a much more relevant value. If we think in terms of lows and highs, it will be very difficult for us to manage risk. But if we think in averages, the matter becomes much more manageable. That is the important thing about perseverance. (see “Dollar cost averaging”) The price goes up and down. But if we buy constantly, we navigate with the average. In this way, it is virtually impossible to buy at a premium. Why? Indeed, by chance of life, we get to buy high and the price eventually falls. This drop is not a loss. In fact, it is a buying opportunity in the event that we still have money available.

Diversity: Don’t put all your eggs in one basket. That does not necessarily mean that we must invest in many things at the same time. Diversity must be real. Because, in many cases, diversity can be illusory. If we put all our capital in crypto and we intend to diversify by having several currencies, it is an illusory diversity. In the event of a big crash, your entire portfolio will fall equally. In this case, then, no-balancing diversification offers no real protection.

Cryptos are very volatile (risky) assets. Therefore, it is advisable to balance with more stable assets. In this way, crypto offers growth, but the portfolio as a whole has some stability. That is the goal. Grow constantly with some stability. Personally, I consider the dollar (in its broad sense: cash, T-bonds, fixed income instruments) as a great ally. The dollar gives me peace of mind. Crypto gives me growth. Combined, we get quiet and moderate growth. How to invest in 2022? This author’s recommendation: Invest wisely. Do not go crazy. Manage risk with consistency, diversity and balance.