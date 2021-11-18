Discover the most important changes to redownload this app on your iPhone if you had forgotten about it.

Nowadays, the use of the mobile is not understood without chatting through some messaging app. There are several options in the store, but one stands out above all. It may seem strange to you at this point, but we will explain the reasons why we have made a tutorial on how to install WhatsApp on your iPhone.

Why a tutorial on WhatsApp for the iPhone

The main reason we do this tutorial is the tremendous change that has emerged in WhatsApp, one of the most important in its history. The parent company of this instant messaging app has changed the name of Facebook to Meta, preserving its entire conglomerate of social networks.

This represents a change in this platform, since it has been renamed ‘WhatsApp from Meta‘. It is not a simple change in the name, but the app has several new features since the inclusion of Meta. Therefore, if you have not yet updated WhatsApp to this new era or you had it uninstalled due to the controversial Facebook privacy, it may be time to download it.

Similarly, WhatsApp may not work and have multiple failures, such as freezing or closing every time you try to enter. In all these types of cases with errors, it is better to reset and reinstall the app from scratch.

With this nomenclature, WhatsApp incorporates more functions to its interface. One of the goals of Meta is to improve privacy, which is why the end-to-end encryption function takes on much more prominence at all levels. Besides that, save more changes:

Encrypted backups

Predictive stickers

Speed ​​up voice memos

Transfer chats from iPhone to Android

Message self-destruction

Single Play Photos and Videos

WhatsApp Web multi-device

Optional privacy for the use of WhatsApp

How to install WhatsApp on iPhone

And how is the procedure for this ‘WhatsApp from Meta’? Well, practically the same, beyond seeing a change in the platform logo when you log in. This is the step by step to download and install the app on your iPhone:

Access the App Store. If for any case it does not appear on the main screen, go to the icon “Look for“located in the lower right corner. Writes “WhatsApp“in the search bar. A list of apps will appear, with WhatsApp being the first option. Click on your icon to access to the next screen. It will show you a menu with the download button, in addition to its description and the opinion of the users. Click on “Get“. Return to the home screen and the icon will automatically appear.

In the same way, to update the app if you already have it installed, you can wait for the system to do it for you or update it manually. For the latter, access your profile in the App Store and check pending updates.

In any case, if the App Store it won’t let you download or update the app, it is because something is failing. Make sure that you are logged into the store with your Apple ID and that you have an internet connection. In addition, try to prioritize the download, which you can do from the home screen, by pressing and holding the app icon. In the menu that appears, choose “Prioritize download“.

IPhone models compatible with WhatsApp

In order to install this instant messaging app, your device needs to be compatible. It is not difficult to achieve that, because the minimum version for the installation is quite accessible. Your iPhone must have the minimum iOS version 10 or later version. Therefore, it is available from the iPhone 5 onwards, leaving aside some models as mythical as the iPhone 4s.

