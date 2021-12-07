One of the most curious aspects of the arrival of HBO Max in Spain is that its application has not landed on Amazon’s Fire TV Stick (and others), Although the application exists and in other countries such as the United States it is available.

There are many users who want to use HBO Max and going to the Amazon Appstore they do not find anything, so let’s explain how to install HBO Max on a Fire TV in a simple way and hassle-free like using third-party apps to send an installer to the device, etc.

How to get HBO Max on a Fire TV Stick

The day HBO Max arrived in Spain I had to install HBO Max on a Fire TV Stick 4K manually to use the bitrate tool that Amazon offers and check how the quality was compared to the above. The application has worked fine for a few days, until it started to show me an error message. I reinstalled a new apk file, and it works, but thanks to this @ kr3at0r thread we have found an even easier way.





From the browser (preferably from the desktop, so that iOS or Android do not automatically open the application to buy on the mobile) we will have to follow these instructions:

Go to Amazon.com

Go to My account -> Content and Devices -> Preferences

On preferences – click on Country or region settings – Change

Choose a United States address. You do not need to change data such as your name or phone number.

Accept in “Update” if the notice that appears does not affect you, as we see at the bottom. With this, the only thing we will do is transfer our Kindle account to the United States, but we can continue using our Amazon Spain account to buy normally. Also, we’ll reverse this step later, so nothing will be permanent.



If you are not convinced by what appears in this message, you will not be able to install HBO Max this way.

For the next step there are two options: from the Fire TV, search for HBO in the App Store of the device, where, having changed the region to the United States, it will appear to us. The other option is to go to Amazon.com, search for HBO Max in the search engine, open the result and select our device so that the application begins to install, as we see in the following image.





Once it is installed and it appears in the Fire TV interface, We can use the app normally by logging in with our HBO Max account. After this, we will have to go to the Amazon.com preferences web to do the reverse process, that is, change the region of our account to Spain again.





With this, we will restart our Fire TV device and We will see how the HBO Max application is still installed on it despite the fact that we have changed the region back to Spain. We have not had to update the application yet, so we cannot confirm that it will continue to work or receive new features in the future, but what we have clear is that it is a more direct and secure way to install HBO Max on a Fire TV Stick. Hopefully it will update and we will have the same support as if we lived in the United States.