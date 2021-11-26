Apple Silicon processors happen to be compatible with this operating system, which you can use instead of macOS.

Anyone who moves around the world of computing a bit will know that macOS and Windows are not alone. They are not the only systems for computers, there are others that do not have as much market share, but they are still there and can be used on all kinds of devices. If you think it is not possible install Linux on a Mac with an M1 chip, we are going to show you otherwise.

Although this idea has a constant and almost endless development, there is a way to obtain the Tux penguin system without needing to know programming. This is not a method for Linux to be native to the Apple computer, but it is still fully functional and operational.

Apple Silicon is not exclusive to macOS

Explaining this is not easy at all, so let’s be as pragmatic as possible. The most significant change is the development of Apple Silicon, the new series of processors created by the company itself to implement it on their computers.

This is not a simple step to another nomenclature, but it modifies the entire structure of programs and software in general. For example, with the Intel processors in older Mac models, it is possible to run from macOS software x86, as it happens in Windows and Linux systems. A lot of compatibility can be found for installing Linux on Mac devices with such a composition.

With the Apple Silicon era, the architecture of the processors has become ARM, that stops running x86 systems, at least natively. There are different Linux distributions that can be implemented on ARM, but Apple Silicon has a much more particular structure.

However, Apple has not closed the door to developing other operating systems other than macOS. The reason is that unsigned kernels exist within the system. The kernel is a fundamental part of the software, which runs it and communicates it with the hardware. Those that are signed serve so that the device has a safe boot and there are no threats in the system.

Unsigned kernels allow the installation of operating systems and other modifications at the software level, since the bootloader of Mac models with M1 can load those kernels. This is not an Apple oversight, because on iOS and iPadOS it has them totally blocked. It therefore means that the company leaves the door open for developers to unleash their creativity.

In fact, the linux kernel it is already compatible with M1 chips so that the system can be booted natively on Mac models. However, from basic support to a fully functional experience is a long way off, so other options have to be explored.

How to install Linux on a Mac or MacBook M1

In the absence of a more natural method, you have to find another by emulation. To do this, you have to download a virtual machine that will run the operating system as smoothly and as stable as possible. There are several, although for this case we have chosen the UTM emulator, since it has a free version. Parallels software also works on M1 chips, but it is exclusively paid (and not cheap).

After download the UTM program on your Mac, open the software and click on “Create new virtual machine“, where a window with several tabs will appear. In the first one it allows you to assign a name to that profile to differentiate it.

Next, go to the tab “System“and select the system architecture, which must match the Linux version that you downloaded. Besides that, choose the amount of RAM that owns the device and that you want to dedicate to this virtual machine.

After that, head over to the tab “Units“. From there, delete all existing drives by clicking on the trash can icon. Then, click on”New unit“and select”Removable” and “USB“as the interface in the small window that appears.

Re-create a disk drive, this time by unchecking the “Removable“and selecting”SDI“as interface. Make sure the removable drive is above the latter for correct operation. Click on”Keep“When you have everything ready.

To start the virtual machine, click on the “CD / DVD“and look for the Linux ISO file when the menu is displayed. When you have it selected, click on “play“and the virtual machine and thus the system will begin to load.

If you have any problem with the startup, go back to the UTM program and modify some information in the “System“Normally, these are usually bugs with the compatibility between the Linux version and the device, so it is important to know the details of your equipment.

This is the entire procedure you must follow to install Linux on a Mac with Apple Silicon. It is not the most native and natural way, but it is just as effective and much more immediate. If you have a problem with the procedure, feel free to write us a comment.

