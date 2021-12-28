Luckily, there is a way to perform software installations that are not initially supported by Android Auto and circumvent the ban from Google through an APK that provides access to them.

The reason why the US company that develops the world’s leading search engine has decided to deny access to certain programs is simply so that do not interfere with driving and the person in question focuses on the handling of the car.

Thanks to him we can access some of the available applications on our phone. Of course, only with those that are compatible with the system, which are not a truly excessive number and that is the main problem of the app. This together with the various malfunctions is one of the main problems of Android Auto.

Before you should bear in mind that at any time some could stop working, since the company does not agree with a inappropriate use of your software. In addition, we also remind you that during the control of the car attention should be on the road and its surroundings, since a distraction could cause a serious accident that could put your life and someone else’s life upside down.

AAAD to download apps

What you need to perform unsupported software downloads and installations is Android Auto Apps Downloaders, of which we have already spoken to you on different occasions. The best thing about it is that its operation is really simple and no complication some, since it does it without the need for root or computer.

To obtain this program, simply access the developer account (shmykelsa) on GitHub and download the APK. Once installed on your mobile phone, all you have to do is enter it and you will find the list of apps that you can install for use with Android Auto. Among them are:

Carstream : to watch YouTube in the car.

: to watch YouTube in the car. Screen2Auto : broadcast your smartphone screen.

: broadcast your smartphone screen. Performance Monitor – Monitors various vehicle-related data on the screen (only some supported car models).

– Monitors various vehicle-related data on the screen (only some supported car models). AA Passenger: transmits audio and controls navigation from the passenger terminal.

These are just some of the most interesting compatible applications. We keep the mystery of the rest for you to discover for yourself. We remind you again that the use of tools such as Carstream should only be used while the car is stopped, since it can generate sudden distractions.

It is unknown how long it will take until Google takes action and disables AAAD, but it is true that Android Auto should allow use of YouTube only when the car is not running. Well, in this way possible problems would be avoided. Unfortunately, this is the only way to do it.