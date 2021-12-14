HBO Spain became HBO Max in style. With an advertising campaign, a change of image, improvements in its services, more image quality and a catalog of heart attack. All this seasoned with new apps to install on your devices. But, unfortunately, it is not in everyone. On its official page, HBO Max does not include Amazon Fire TV devices on your compatible list.

The story is not new. It is a problem that already existed with HBO Spain. Although in other countries there was an official app to install, in these parts it was not like that. But as we saw at the time, there was an alternative method that allowed you to enjoy HBO on your Fire TV. It was not the best solution but it fulfilled its objective with profit.

So now that the problem recurs, let’s see how you can access the catalog by HBO Max from any Amazon Fire TV device, whatever your version of Fire TV stick or even if you have a Fire TV Cube connected to your TV. It’s relatively straightforward and works without a hitch, at the moment.

Install HBO Max on Fire TV Devices

As we said in the introduction, the problem is that HBO Max does not appear in the Amazon App Store. This prevents installing the official app on your Fire TV or similar device. But if you go to the Amazon application store in other countries, there is HBO Max. What things, right? Well, we are going to take advantage of it to solve our problem.

First we are going to change country in our Amazon account. If you access your Amazon profile, from the official website of Spain, in the upper right corner you must log in. Your name may already appear if you usually enter regularly. In that drop down menu, we will go to Content and Devices or Manage content and devices. From there we go to the tab preferences. Click on Country or region settings and you will see the option Spain. Click on Change and choose U.S. It may ask you to indicate a city. Put any one, American, of course. If he asks you for a street, put anything. The same with the other data.

Ready. Now we can to download HBO Max on our Fire TV device.

You don’t have to touch anything else. And don’t worry about the notices you will see. This change of country it’s temporary, so it will not affect you when you go to buy something or in your other Amazon applications and devices. Once the notices have been read, click on Update to make the change of country effective.

Second step. Now that we have our Amazon account configured for the United States, we can install the official HBO Max app. You can do it directly from your Fire TV, from the App Store. From your search engine, you will find the app. Another way to install it is remotely, from the Amazon website. If you search for HBO Max in the search engine, the Android app compatible with Amazon devices will appear. If you are logged in with your Amazon account, you will see the option Send to and a dropdown with your compatible devices. Choose your Fire TV Stick and click on Get the app.

When you turn on your Fire TV Stick, the HBO Max app will automatically install and you’ll see it alongside the other apps. Once we have made sure that the app is installed, log in with your HBO Max account and check it out correctly.

Now we can only undo the change of country. So you can continue to enjoy the rest of Amazon services without problems. Just go back to Content and Devices, go into preferences and changes U.S for Spain again. This time, with your real data. They may already be saved so you can add them automatically from a drop-down.

Ready. Even if you return to Amazon from Spain, the HBO Max app will still be installed on your Fire TV and will work correctly. At least for now. Now you can enjoy the HBO Max catalog on your Amazon devices.