We recently saw how to install HBO Max on a device from the Fire TV range. A process in which we needed the application and that we can now simplify even more. How would you see install HBO Max from the Amazon website and in a few mouse clicks? That is what we are going to do.

For now HBO Max cannot be traditionally installed on a Fire TV. The application does not appear in the Amazon Appstore and you have to pull inventive. Now we can install it from Amazon’s own website and with just a few clicks on the screen. We started.

No application … only with the web

How they count in Genbeta, everything arises thanks to this thread of @ kr3at0r. HBO Max can be installed on the Fire TV from the web browser from the computer (it is preferable over the browser on iOS and Android). The key is to change the region of our Amazon account.

For this we go to the section “My account” in the upper right area and look for the section “Content and Devices” and then we go into “Preferences”.

We click on “Country or region settings” and click on the button “Change”. At this point we must use a United States address but it is not necessary to change data such as the first or last name. Only the address and for that you can use Google Maps or a website like Fake Adress Generator without problem. It only remains to click on “To update”.

By pressing on “To update” We will see a warning message and when applying the changes we will have to re-login to Amazon.com.

Now the easiest thing is to search the Amazon website for the HBO Max app. On the right side we will see a yellow box with the text “Get app”. We press and choose the Amazon Fire TV device in which we want to install it.

Another option, now from the same Fire TV, is to search for HBO in the App Store of the device, where, having changed the region to the United States, it will appear. Once it is installed on the Fire TV we can use the app normally logging in with our HBO Max account.

The funny thing is that the icon that It appears to me on the screen is the one from HBO Now when installing through the AMazon website, although when I enter I have access to HBO Max in the same way that I have been using the application until now by the method that we have commented before. If you install through Fire TV, you will see the normal HBO Max icon.

The objective is make the account associated with an address in the United States and that in this way affects connected Amazon devices, including the Fire TV. And although you can continue buying without problems from Spain, once installed it is better to reverse the changes. We will only have to undo the steps by changing the direction of the United States for ours of Spain.

And although we have changed the region back to Spain, we will see how the HBO Max application is still installed and continues to function normally.