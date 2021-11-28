Let’s see how we can install applications on an Amazon Fire TV without them being in the official store, something that can be very practical and that is much easier than you can imagine at first.

Can install apps on Amazon Fire TV it is very important and many of them can be downloaded from the official store. It is the most comfortable way to do it, although it may be the case that there is one that does not appear.

When this happens, at first nothing will happen, since we will have a system to be able to install these apps externally.

It is something quite simple and it will not bring you any kind of headache.

What is an Amazon Fire TV?

The Fire TVs are solutions that Amazon has launched to convert our TV with HDMI input on an entire Smart TV.

This is going to allow install apps of different types and with different purposes such as watching movies or series to downloading games, through apps of the type that we want.

How many Fire TVs are there on the market?

There are currently five types of Fire TV whose characteristics are different, although they may appear the same.

The truth is that physically they can be very similar, although some other difference if we look at it.

Fire TV Stick Lite

It is the simplest of all and carries remote control and dongle to put in the HDMI of the TV.

You can stream up to 1080p and 60 frames per second, in addition to being compatible with HDR, HDR10 + and HLG.

The remote control that it brings is only valid for the device and not for the television, as it is in others. It is compatible with Alexa using the command, so it is manageable by voice.

The sound is compatible with Dolby Atmos only by pass-through via HDMI.

Fire TV Stick (2021)

In this case we also have a dongle and a remote with a reproduction with Full HD resolution (1080p), being shareable with HDR, HDR10 + and HLG.

The main difference with the model we have seen before is that in this case the remote allows us to interact with Alexa and also also control the television on power and volume. It is an ideal way of not having to be operating with two remote controls.

Fire TV Stick 4K

Another way to have a Smart TV with a lot to offer on the conventional television.

In this case, any content up to UHD Ultra 4K and also with HDR, HDR 10, HDR10 +, HLG and Dolby Vision. This tells us how sophisticated this TV Stick 4K version is.

With the remote you can control the device, the television or a sound bar (if we have one), in addition to being able to use it with Alexa.

In addition to all this it is also compatible with the Dolby Atmos sound.

Fire TV 4K Max

It has everything we have seen in the previous case as a resolution Ultra HD 4K support for HDR, HDR10 +, Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos with regard to sound, in addition to being able to use Alexa.

To all this, we must add that it is compatible with WiFi 6, so the connection will be more stable and faster, as long as our router also has it. A great team this Amazon Fire TV 4K Max.

Fire TV Cube

This is the most complete Fire to date with the best of the Fire TV Stick 4K, that is, resolution Ultra HD 4K and with HDR, HDR 10, HDR10 +, HLG, Dolby Vision and with audio type Dolby Atmos.

A good difference is that it has ethernet cable, so it will be faster than any of the other versions.

But not only that, but we are talking about a device that can also work in the style of Echo Dot, so the size of speaker is 1.6 “40mm and of course compatible with Alexa so that we can control it by voice.

How to install apps from outside the store

To get them to settle applications on our Fire TV that are not within Amazon’s own store. we must perform a series of steps.

If we follow everything as we are going to indicate, surely we can install the apps very easily and simply.

The first thing we have to do is download the application we want from APK Mirror. but always the version for Android TV .

. A APK file , generally, unless we have changed it, in the folder downloads .

, generally, unless we have changed it, in the folder . Now we install the application on the mobile and on the Fire TV Send Files to TV which will allow us to send any type of content from the phone to the Fire TV and vice versa exactly the same.

Before continuing we must also install on the Fire TV any File Browser that you want of the many that we can find.

that you want of the many that we can find. At this moment we open Send Files TV on the mobile and on the Fire TV, marking that the mobile is the sender and Fire TV the receiver.

Now we look for the folder where we download the APK file and we send it to the Fire TV.

At this time we can exit Send Files on the Fire TV and we open the file explorer that we have previously installed.

that we have previously installed. Let’s go to the Downloads folder and there we will see that he is APK that we have sent.

and there we will see that he is that we have sent. Click on it and select Install .

. After spending a few seconds we will see how the app we wanted is installed on our Fire TV, ready for the let’s execute and let’s start working with it.

As you have been able to read, it is extremely easy to install an application that is not in the Fire TV app store. It does not have any complications and on top of all that it is quick to do.

We always recommend installing apk files from semi-official sites like the one we have shown you, since if this is not the case and we do not know reliably where the file comes from, we can cause the system to crash or save some type of malicious software.