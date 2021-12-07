Currently there are many virtual videoconferencing platforms so that you can communicate and continue from home with your work activities and even establish contact with your loved ones. Among these applications is Skype, which has positioned itself as one of the preferred platforms for making voice calls and video conferences. You can use from your mobile device but also from your Chromebook computer.

In this article we will show you how you can install the Skype program on your Chromebook using the official page of the application and from Google Play. As if that were not enough, in case you cannot install Skype on your Chromebook, we will show you how to solve the problem. So if you bought a Chromebook and want to use Skype on your computer, do not take this article aside, follow it to the end.

In what ways can I install the Skype program on my Chromebook computer?

Advances in technology have led to the creation of the best equipment and devices that make it easier for users to access multiple functions from their computer. One of these equipment designed with first-rate and high-end technology is the Google Chromebook computer.

This type of computer has a Google operating system compatible with Android and although your Chromebook contains applications built into its system, it is possible to use others and install it and enjoy it efficiently, as is the case with Skype. We will explain the ways you can install this program on your Chromebook computer.

From the official Skype page

One of the ways that you can enjoy the video conferencing application like Skype from your Chromebook is by going directly to the official Skype page on the web using the Chrome browser. After logging into your account. When accessing Skype from your Chromebook, you will see that you will be able to enjoy all the functions.

Directly from your Google Play Store on your mobile

You can access Skype from your Play Store, especially if your computer has the technological support to do so. The steps to install the Skype program are: You enter the store Play Store from your Chromebook and proceed to install Skype. Then, you log in to your account with your username and other required data and that’s it. You will be able to receive notifications even if you are not using the application, that is, it is running in the background.

One thing to consider that you probably don’t know is that your Chromebook computer is compatible with most Linux applications, and it is even considered a fairly complete application to use on Chromebook. This means that you can get Skype without problems even if your browser is Chrome OS, without the need for terminal settings. You can install and use Linux on a Chromebook and thus get Skype easily.

It is advisable to check the version of Chrome OS and for that you go to Adjustment and then to About Chrome’s operating system. Once this step is done, you enable the Linux environment. You follow the following path: Settings, Developers, Linux development environment and click On. Later, you click on Next. In the dialog box you enter the user name and mark the recommended disk size and then click on Install.

Wait for the files to download to set up your Linux environment. After installation, you go to the official Skype page and click on Get Skype for Windows and then choose the option to Get Skype for Linux. You choose the folder where the file will be stored and click Install with Linux and Install on PC and ready.

Why can’t you install or use Skype correctly on your Chromebook?

If you’ve tried installing Skype on your Chromebook without success, you may need to verify that you are using a browser that is compatible with your Chromebook, especially if you want to use Skype for web. Also, you should make sure to install the latest version of Skype. In case you have installed but cannot use, update Skype to the latest version.