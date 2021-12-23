Although the installation of these points, also known as wallboxes, is not exactly necessary because every electric car can be charged through a domestic Schuko-type socket, it is recommended because it is done at low power (taking longer) and is less safe. . Hence, it is so interesting to install a charger for our car in our home .

And it is yes. To enjoy one of these cars it is essential to be able to charge the electric car at home. This, as such, is one of the great incentives that proposes electromobility to users of this type of vehicle. Because having to go to the gas station to refuel is a thing of the past, or should be.

The time has come: we own an electric car, but beyond everything that will come with it, the first thing we have to foresee is that you must have access to your own charger, the charging point. Towards this, it is normal to ask ourselves various questions, such as if necessary, it is worth it and, if necessary, how much does it cost to install it.

Where to locate it

At present, and thanks to the increasing location of this type of vehicle in our streets and cities, there are numerous networks that can greatly facilitate access to recharging points, including collaborative platforms that allow users to share their charger when they are not. they are using it.

All this brings us to the same point: sooner or later we will need to have a charging point at home. And to do so, we can install it both outdoors and indoors, although if we have a covered garage it can be even more rewarding. Basically, the options are summarized in having a own parking space.

Available to do both outdoors and indoors (community garage type), the installed equipment must be able to withstand inclement weather. The outlet or charger must be connected to the electrical panel of the house with electrical protections dedicated to the installed charging device. This translates into the power that we can have contracted in our house.

When conventional charging is carried out at home, the electrical intensity and voltage that the home itself has contracted, for example, 16 amps and 230 volts. Authorization from the community will only be needed if the installation requires the connection of the bypass to a community meter or if it involves pre-installation in the building.

How we can do it and its prices

Once we have it located, the approach will refer us to the installation works, which recommends carrying out a common pre-installation for the entire garage that guarantees supply when demand is greater. Here we have two options: either consult our manufacturer so that they are the ones who mount the installation of the car charger at home, or opt for what can be a specialized installer. Currently, a large part of the dealerships are in a position to do the installation for us.

In a single family home, the process will be straightforward. The specialist (always professionals) will first do a study to plan the installation. The report will include the location, the pipeline route that will connect the electrical panel and the charger, and the charging quality. Once the study is available, all the wiring will be done with an exclusive circuit from the measurement equipment to the place where the charging point is located.

For the price, there is no single stipulated one. This will depend on factors such as the installer, the type of home or the charging point. In the case of those that can be communities of neighbors, this can range from 1200 euros in total, while for single-family homes there are usually lower figures, around 850 euros. Likewise, through government aid plans, such as Moves, it is granted to individuals -and companies- grants from 70 to 80% of the total price of the purchase and installation of private chargers.